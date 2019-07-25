This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

July 7

Michael Brandon Gosnell, 34, Bella Vista, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

July 8

Dashawn Devon Austin, 29, Springfield, Mo., domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest by fleeing

Luke Banks, 29, Fayetteville, Ark., displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another and driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in a child restraint or booster seat

Michael A. Brooks, 59, Springfield, forgery

Steven Lee Grigsby, 43, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Clayton David Howard, 38, Springfield, Mo., assault and domestic assault

Timothy Sampson Monoessy, 37, Noel, littering

Lennie Fears Olsen, 25, no address given, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and fail to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right

Clay Cameron Shaft, 29, Springfield, Mo., parole violation, domestic assault and violation of order of protection for adult

Jesse Nathaniel Taylor, 42, Springfield, Mo., property damage

Bayron Vejarano, 18, Southwest City, minor in possession

July 9

Steven Jerome Carter, 33, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop and leaving the scene of motor vehicle accident

Mary Louise Lowery, 23, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Keisha Nicole McCracken, 35, Rocky Comfort, driving while revoked/suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Endras Noe Ramos Mendez, 28, Southwest City, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Paul Stocks, 41, Shawnee, Kan., endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest

July 10

Aaron Paul Wellesley, 36, no address given, theft/stealing of any controlled substance and burglary

July 11

Skyler Ryan Peters, 28, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

Jeremy Stocker, 38, Jolin, tampering with motor vehicle

Jesse Nathaniel Taylor, 42, no address given, property damage

July 12

Dwayne Jerry, 21, Anderson, assault

Timothy Wayne Larimore, 43, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended

Christifer McGarrah, 35, Springdale, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended

Larry Glenn Warren, 26, Noel, parole violation and resisting/interfering with arrest

July 13

Elijah Martin Alan, 19, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Oatis Shannon Hook, 43, Pineville, DWI -- alcohol

Justin Scott Hylton, 37, Neosho, DWI -- alcohol

Tasha McAdams, 37, Pineville, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Felipe Antonio Mejia Moreno, 45, Noel, assault, property damage and trespassing

Brandy Sue Pike, 41, Anderson, theft/stealing and abandonment of a corpse

Vincent Nathaniel Russo, 24, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Devon Debo Wolfe, 25, Southwest City, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, out-of-state fugitive and peace disturbance

General News on 07/25/2019