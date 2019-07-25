This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
July 7
Michael Brandon Gosnell, 34, Bella Vista, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
July 8
Dashawn Devon Austin, 29, Springfield, Mo., domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest by fleeing
Luke Banks, 29, Fayetteville, Ark., displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another and driver failed to secure child less than 8 years old in a child restraint or booster seat
Michael A. Brooks, 59, Springfield, forgery
Steven Lee Grigsby, 43, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Clayton David Howard, 38, Springfield, Mo., assault and domestic assault
Timothy Sampson Monoessy, 37, Noel, littering
Lennie Fears Olsen, 25, no address given, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and fail to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right
Clay Cameron Shaft, 29, Springfield, Mo., parole violation, domestic assault and violation of order of protection for adult
Jesse Nathaniel Taylor, 42, Springfield, Mo., property damage
Bayron Vejarano, 18, Southwest City, minor in possession
July 9
Steven Jerome Carter, 33, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop and leaving the scene of motor vehicle accident
Mary Louise Lowery, 23, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Keisha Nicole McCracken, 35, Rocky Comfort, driving while revoked/suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Endras Noe Ramos Mendez, 28, Southwest City, contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Paul Stocks, 41, Shawnee, Kan., endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest
July 10
Aaron Paul Wellesley, 36, no address given, theft/stealing of any controlled substance and burglary
July 11
Skyler Ryan Peters, 28, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
Jeremy Stocker, 38, Jolin, tampering with motor vehicle
Jesse Nathaniel Taylor, 42, no address given, property damage
July 12
Dwayne Jerry, 21, Anderson, assault
Timothy Wayne Larimore, 43, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended
Christifer McGarrah, 35, Springdale, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended
Larry Glenn Warren, 26, Noel, parole violation and resisting/interfering with arrest
July 13
Elijah Martin Alan, 19, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Oatis Shannon Hook, 43, Pineville, DWI -- alcohol
Justin Scott Hylton, 37, Neosho, DWI -- alcohol
Tasha McAdams, 37, Pineville, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Felipe Antonio Mejia Moreno, 45, Noel, assault, property damage and trespassing
Brandy Sue Pike, 41, Anderson, theft/stealing and abandonment of a corpse
Vincent Nathaniel Russo, 24, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Devon Debo Wolfe, 25, Southwest City, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, out-of-state fugitive and peace disturbance
