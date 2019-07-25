MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS On Tuesday, July 9, members of the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce gathered to celebrate as Will Parnell and family held a ribbon cutting for Burger Time in Pineville. The eatery offers delicious daily specials, homemade desserts and a picnic atmosphere.

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce welcomed three new business members into the organization with ribbon-cutting ceremonies this month -- Burger Time, Cliffside Cafe and L&K Island Mart.

Chamber ambassadors D. Wayne and Janice Bearbower estimate there are 1,000 businesses maintaining the economy in McDonald County and providing an array of shopping, recreation, manufacturing and service experiences. Janice noted that, of the 1,000 estimated businesses, more than 200 have joined the Chamber of Commerce.

"It is our duty, responsibility and pleasure to shop locally," Janice said.

Burger Time has been grilling up some of McDonald County's most beloved burgers for nearly a decade. The man behind the counter, Will Parnell, has owned and operated Burger Time since 2015.

He says the bacon cheeseburger with fresh onion rings or handmade fries are "by far" the most popular menu items, but Burger Time also features an ever-changing daily special and seasonal dishes.

"During the winter, my Mom makes her homemade chicken and noodles and those are a big hit," Parnell said.

To find out the special of the day, curious customers can call Burger Time at 417-223-2020. Specials vary from taco salad, crispy buffalo chicken wraps, roast beef and Swiss subs, grilled pork chops and brisket grilled cheese sandwiches to an assortment of custom burgers such as the Fiesta burger with beef, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and salsa or the Pig and Bull burger with beef, cheese, pulled pork and BBQ sauce.

Burger Time also offers a wide selection of freshly baked, homemade pies, cakes and cookies every day.

Burger Time is located at the junction of Highway 71B and Jesse James Road in Pineville. The eatery is open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Pull up a seat at Cliffside Cafe in Noel if you're looking for a full-service dining experience.

Tileana Waterman opened the eatery to customers on May 15 and has been hard at work ever since.

"We knew it was a good location and, when it became available, it sort of fell into my lap," she said.

Waterman said the landmark building remains largely unchanged but some updates have been made to the menu. Pancakes and French toast have been added to the breakfast menu, there is a different variety of burgers and sandwiches available, and daily specials are now offered.

Cliffside Cafe is located at 501 N. Cliffside Drive in Noel. The eatery is open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Those hankering for an exotic treat will never be disappointed at L&K Island Mart. The one-stop-shop offers home goods, produce, fresh and frozen seafood, international snacks, Pacific Island clothing and shelves full of flavorful ingredients.

During the business' ribbon cutting on July 16, owner Lovihna Rehobson provided coconut hard candies, buttery crackers and a helping of tasty sushi for guests.

Every Thursday, Rehobson and her family prepare and sell authentic sushi for $3.50 per sheet of seaweed. Rolls can be filled with crab meat and avocado or cucumber, pickled radish and ginger.

"It does my heart good to see a vacant building on Main Street filled with a business offering a variety of goods to a variety of customers," said Anderson Mayor John Sellers.

Rehobson previously managed two L&K Island Mart locations, one in Goodman and another in Springdale, Ark. She opened the location in Anderson three years ago.

The grocery store has the largest selection of fresh and frozen seafood in the area with mussels, shrimp, octopus, tilapia, bonito, parrotfish, blue runner, red snapper, golden pomfret, mackerel, round scad fish and tuna steak filling the coolers. Cuts of frozen turkey are also available.

L&K Island Mart is located at 104 W. Main Street in Anderson. The business is open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

In the past 20 years, the Hernandez family has grown Rosa's Supermarket in Noel from a small grocery and grill beside Rio Alce to an in-demand store occupying a brand new facility -- with more space and more product.

"It's nice that they can expand," Noel Mayor Lewis Davis said. "They've had many floods at the last location. I hope they have booming success."

The market features a grocery department, butcher counter and liquor section with everything in between on the shelves.

Customers Jennie Ogu and Teresa Marquez regularly make the 40-minute trip from Neosho to Noel to shop at Rosa's.

"I've been coming here since 2000," Marquez said. "They have a great meat department and a big selection of spices at unbeatable prices. And you can't find a lot of the Mexican seasonings at any of the chain stores."

Behind the butcher counter are a variety of meat and cuts with many items artfully marinated or seasoned in advance. Fresh chorizo, shrimp, filleted or whole fish are available and a variety of cheeses are also offered.

During the store's ribbon cutting on July 18, the Hernandez family provided Mexican chicken mule, with rice and tortilla chips, for guests to sample and savor.

Rosa's Supermarket is located at 440 N. Cliffside Drive in Noel. The business is open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day.

Community on 07/25/2019