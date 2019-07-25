Stella Senior Center Dinner and Dance -- July 26

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, with a potluck dinner. Bring a dish to share. The dance will start at 7 p.m. with music by The Timberline Country Band. The cover charge is $5 for the dance. Refreshments are available all evening. Call 417-628-3314 or 417-476-3079 for information.

Lunch on the Square -- July 29

Bunker Hill Quilt Club will be hosting "Lunch on the Square" beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, on the square in Pineville. Mark, with U.S. Bank, will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs. Sides and homemade desserts will also be available. Support lunch on the square. Everyone is welcome.

Twin Springs Church of the Nazarene VBS -- Aug. 7-9

Splash Kingdom Vacation Bible School will be held each day from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 9, at Twin Springs Church of the Nazarene located at 11854 Rt. E, Pineville. VBS is open to children, ages 4 up to those who have just finished sixth grade. For additional information, contact Pastor Shana McGarrah at 479-721-6706 or VBS director Crystal Roughton at 479-640-0493.

Noel Chamber Annual Golf Tournament -- Open Registration

The 2019 Golf Scramble will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, and 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, with a shotgun start both days. The tournament will be held at Neosho's Municipal Golf Course, located at 1850 Clubhouse Road in Neosho. It will be a four-man scramble, and one team member must be a member of the Neosho Chamber. Online registrations will remain open until full. Visit neoshocc.com/events to register and find additional information. Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Janel Wilder, event coordinator, at 417-451-1925 or janel@neoshocc.com.

McDonald County Senior Center Activities --

Lunch is served five days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. All Seniors are welcome.

Other scheduled activities:

Saturday, Aug. 17 -- Music and potluck dinner starting at 5 p.m. Entertainers will be Little Valley String Band, and all are welcome.

Thursday, Sept. 5 -- A foot clinic is scheduled. Call for an appointment time.

Friday, Sept. 13 -- Bingo is scheduled at 5 p.m. Donations would be appreciated.

For more information, call Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511.

Community on 07/25/2019