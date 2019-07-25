During a short meeting on July 19, the Pineville Board of Aldermen selected an engineering firm for an overall report regarding water for the town.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten said the city received a $20,000 grant with an 80/20 match for the project. Public works superintendent Chris Tinsley said the engineer will hopefully do draw-down testing on the wells and flow testing on the fire hydrants.

The board had three firms to choose from. In order to choose, board members were required to answer questions about each firm, giving them a rank of 1 to 5 on each question, with 1 being the highest. When they totaled up the points, Smith and Company was the winning engineering firm. The board approved hiring them.

Also, the board looked at samples of work from the Hoefer Wysocki architect firm of Lenexa, Kan. Sweeten had previously spoken to the firm about the town's future recreation center and learned that the initial drawings would cost $5,000. Board members wanted to know what they would be getting for that amount. Upon seeing the drawings, the board decided they were worth the money and approved the expenditure. Sweeten said the drawings were everything the city would need to show someone to request funding for the project.

In other business, the board discussed the food truck ordinance that was brought up at its previous meeting. It was decided that the ordinance would be passed at the board's next meeting.

