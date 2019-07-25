RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Erin (Farmer) Willis, an attorney based in Pineville, has been practicing law for almost 19 years.

Erin (Farmer) Willis is living out her childhood dream by being an attorney. She has been practicing law for almost 19 years and is based in Pineville.

She said she started her career doing a little of everything, but now she focuses on domestic law, which consists of child custody, divorce and paternity actions.

Being an attorney is something she has always wanted to do.

"For some reason, I knew I was going to be an attorney since I was seven," she said. "I think it was from watching legal shows on TV."

She attended Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield, where she earned her undergraduate degree in psychology with a minor in criminal justice. She then went to the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville and graduated in 2001 with a Juris doctorate.

She noted she was not a traditional student. She was married and had her first child in her second year of law school. She was pregnant with her second child during the bar exam.

From there, she started practicing law in Neosho in a firm called Neff, Willis and Day, PC. In 2005 she decided to open her own office in Pineville.

"McDonald County has been really good to me. I enjoy it here," she said. "I saw an opportunity that this county needed attorneys, plus there were no female attorneys. I really enjoy this area and the people in it."

In addition to her legal practice, Willis is the municipal judge for Pineville, Anderson, Lanagan and Southwest City. As the municipal judge, she handles misdemeanors. Each city has court one day a month. She has worked for all of them for several years, she said.

Asked what inspired her to become an attorney, she said, "I wanted to help people. Sometimes they call lawyers counselors. I feel like it is counseling. It's guiding people through some of the hardest times in their lives."

She added, "I've always prided myself on listening to people because I think that's what makes the difference. I think too many people view it as a job and forget these are people going through hard times. So you have to be caring. It may be one of 100 cases I have, but it's the only case that they have."

She said what she enjoys about her job is the people, including the clerks, judges and attorneys that she works with.

"This area is a nice place to practice," she said.

As for the future, she said she would like to be a circuit judge one day.

Willis and her husband, Justin, have seven children.

