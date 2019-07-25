The McDonald County R-1 School District has hired two new technology integration curriculum specialists, Marsi Anderson and Jody Richards.

Richards explained that director of student services Adam Lett applied for a grant through eMINTS, which is designed to help Missouri teachers better their instruction. The program provides additional curriculum that integrates technology and engineering into the classroom.

Anderson said out of the six schools in the district that have seventh and eighth grades, three will be test schools and the other three will be control schools. Seventh- and eighth-grade classrooms in the test schools will receive Chrome Books. Anderson and Richards will be co-teaching with these teachers to implement more technology into their classrooms, she said. They will help them implement technology into their social studies, math, English language arts and science classes.

Richards said, after two years the test schools and the control schools will switch.

Anderson said a position like this has always been a goal of hers. She added, "I can't say no to people. When teachers come to me and say, 'Will you do this?' I end up doing it. I enjoy helping other teachers doing what I've struggled my way through."

When she found out she had gotten the job, she said she felt "elated and relieved, and a little scared, too, because I've been teaching in a classroom for 15 years, and I'm not going to have kids anymore. It was bittersweet having to say goodbye to my math classroom, but I'm excited. I'm happy to have an office at Pineville."

Anderson started her career by teaching third grade for three or four years at Pineville. Then she taught junior high science for two years and then moved on to junior high math for the last nine years.

She graduated from McDonald County High School and attended Crowder College, where she earned an associate's degree in theater. She went to Central Missouri State. Then she went to Missouri Southern, where she earned her elementary education degree. She earned her master's degree in middle school math through Western Governors University online.

Richards said he always enjoys new challenges, but when he found out he got the job, "I was really sad. I love teaching. Even now thinking about the school year starting, it's heavy on my heart because I'm not going to have a classroom. I'm not going to have a group of kids. I know that I can help way more kids and teachers (in this position). You build those relationships with those kids and they become like your own children."

Richards has taught at McDonald County Schools for six years. He spent four years at Anderson Middle School teaching eighth-grade science and STEM. Then he was asked if he would be interested in teaching at the high school. He said he thought about it and prayed about it and decided it would be a good move. He taught freshman science and started the computer science program over the past two years.

"My background is in computers, and that's why this position is a good fit for me," he said. "Any time we had teacher in-service days, I would usually teach an in-service on something technology-related."

Richards earned his associate's degree at Crowder College. He earned his bachelor's degree from Missouri State University in Springfield. He earned his master's degree through Concordia and his specialist through William Woods. He is now working toward his doctorate through William Woods.

