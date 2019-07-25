An Anderson resident and the Anderson Betterment Club approached the city council to discuss varying donations, according to unapproved minutes of the July 16 meeting.

Ray Cooper inquired about donating a picnic table to be placed near the intersection of Fourth Street and Highway 59. The council unanimously voted to accept the donation.

Crystal Sherman, with the Anderson Betterment Club, updated the council on the club's business. She said that the Betterment Club is willing to help the city in any way it can, especially following the recent, devastating flood. The club has discussed replacing the pavilion at Town Hole.

Departmental Reports

Alderman Gene Cantrell inquired about the police patrol vehicle that is being repaired. Police Chief Seth Daniels said he spoke with a representative from the Ford dealership and the vehicle is still undergoing repairs to the suspension. Daniels said he would call again at the end of the week for an update.

Daniels spoke about the heat-controlling computer that was donated for use in the K-9 unit vehicle. He said that it doesn't work and, because it is an older model, replacement parts can't be purchased. Daniels plans to get in contact with a number of non-profit groups to see if the city can find assistance securing a new one.

Daniels also reported purchasing two new tires for a patrol vehicle.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker informed the council that the insurance adjuster visited and took pictures of the variable frequency drive at the East Well. Shoemaker is working to get an estimate for the repairs. He also noted that the transfer switch on the generator was replaced three weeks ago.

Mayor John Sellers asked if Shoemaker had received quotes on fencing around the lift stations. Shoemaker said he had made multiple calls and left messages.

Sellers told the council he has been in contact with a bridge engineer from MoDOT who should be in town within the next week to review the damage to the Main Street bridge.

In other business, the council:

• Paid $2,000 from General Fund to Operations and Maintenance to repay an internal loan;

• Tabled considering bids from Crews Construction and Wetzel Tank;

• Met with Andres Eckhart and Jeff Ceperley, of Anderson Engineering, to hear an overview of services provided.

