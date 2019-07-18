After searching all over the county for businesses never before visited, as well as well-known ones, I want you to do the same. In a week of 67 stops, Janice and I met people serving deliciously prepared food -- Italian, Mexican, Southern-style, Islander and Asian ... all in McDonald County.

Also for sale were groceries and dry goods, haircuts and styling, furniture, and top-notch overnight lodging along the Elk River. A father-and-son custom-cut meat shop, a convenience store with very competitive gas prices, and a wholesale international puppy supplier are in business, too.

Grandmother does all the cooking at a small eatery where you order from a wall-sized menu made up of bright fluorescent colored sheets. Pick and choose, and then watch as the senior of this family business puts your order together as you wait. How can I forget that this McDonald County of ours is so flush with great businesses that cover almost all the bases ... often with a unique and personal touch?

We, at the Chamber, are getting better-informed face-to-face in order to be able to reacquaint you with a growing and prospering collection of places to shop. You may want a hearty breakfast, a special event, a movie, or perhaps a side of beef for your annual family cookout. And please don't even consider going elsewhere for a quality set of tires with service that includes short wait times and local owners who care.

Pull up mcdonaldcountychamber.org and sit back for some unbelievable browsing that yields facts galore. We now have over 200 county-based member-businesses to take care of your every shopping need. And when you sign on as a member, you'll enjoy continual access to an interactive space in our directory so you can post photos, days and hours of store operation, and the goods and services you sell.

As a new member, you can also claim, at no extra charge, a ribbon cutting to celebrate who you are, where you are, and what you sell. We're ready to go with gorgeous red ribbon and a huge pair scissors that actually does cut that ribbon on "your day." Please invite as many people as you wish, and we invite our State Representative, the town mayor, other member business leaders. The Press does an amazing job with photos and interviews. As an example, coming up soon, we're doing one for a recent new member Hispanic grocery store that has moved to a brand new building where floor space triples that of their previous 20-year-long location.

There's lots more to share, but for now, I can report that the two of us finally hung up our hats at the end of the week to once again exclaim, "McDonald County, Missouri! What a fantastic place in which to visit, work and live!"

