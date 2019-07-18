We were blessed to have Brother Del Hunnycut's daughter Sharon with us in service on Sunday morning. She and her father sang a beautiful song entitled "How Big Is God?" We know God is the maker of all things but to each person, "He's just as big as we will let him be." So often we limit the movement of the Spirit of God that dwells within us.

Pastor began the sermon with a word from 2 Kings, chapter 22, verses 1-13, then went to verse 19, He asked, Why do we have problems? Because we do not obey the laws of God or the land. Just think what it means to disobey the laws of the land. Have you ever been stopped for a driving violation? There are choices we make that have to be punished. Who wants to pay a speeding ticket? There are things that happen in our everyday life that are not pleasing in the sight of God. Pleasing God is all about right choices.

Think about Joseph. He was his father's favorite son and hated by his jealous brothers. Although the brothers sold Joseph to the Ishmeelites after casting him into a pit to die, they were in for a big surprise. Because Joseph followed the ways of the Lord and pleased Him, he became a very wealthy and honored man. They went back to their Father and told him that Joseph was killed by an evil beast. Lies will never please God nor will they be a way out of trouble. When the brothers did harm to Joseph they actually caused the will of the Lord to be fulfilled. This account of the life of Joseph is found in Genesis chapter 37. Take the time to read it, and you will again find that it is so important to please God. When Joseph had gained a high position in life, his brothers came face-to-face with him and did not even recognize him. When we are changed by accepting the Lords will, we take on a new likeness, as in His image.

You see, when we obey God, we are raised up in the sight of man. There are so many wonderful examples in the Bible. Just think of David the shepherd boy. He slew the Giant at the amazement of the people. He was warned that he was not to pray to his God, but he prayed and never wavered. He was protected from many dangers because he stood fast and proclaimed his faith in God. So many times, we are given proof of God's protecting care if we just walk in his righteousness.

Think about the three Hebrew children who were thrown into the fiery furnace because they proclaimed God was the only true God. They came out of the furnace without even the smell of smoke on their clothes. In Luke, chapter 15, verse 11-24, there is a beautiful portrayal of a child who lost his way but came home to a forgiving father who was ready to reward his decision to do the right thing. We can always find our way home if we walk uprightly before the giver of life. God is our refuge in time of storm. The ending of this account was a beautiful sight. The Father in verse 22 put a robe on the shoulders of his son and a ring on his finger. In verse 24, he says, "This is my son who was dead but now is alive again, he was lost but now he is found."

