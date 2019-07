The Pineville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday on the Pineville Square.

There will be fresh produce, soaps, baked goods, jelly, fruit, fresh-squeezed lemonade, crafts, jewelry, African violets and art for sale.

The event will feature live music by Colt O'Brien and free face painting.

For more information, contact Melissa Ziemianin at 417-223-4368.

General News on 07/18/2019