The Noel Woman's Club July meeting was called to order by President Melissa Lance. The club recited the pledge of allegiance and the Lord's Prayer with 12 members in attendance. The minutes were read and approved, along with the treasurer's report.

A report was given on the condition of the shelter at the cemetery and repairs that need to be made. The club is looking for someone willing to do some repairs at a reasonable price.

The club thanked Michelle Anderson for her role in getting the veterans' flags in place this past Memorial Day weekend. She has done it for many years and the club recognized her loyalty to that. She is thinking about retiring from that position, so the club may be in need of someone to fill that role.

Thank you to all who stopped at the Woman's Club table and left a donation to help with the mowing expense. It is appreciated more than you know!

Birthday's this month are Hanna, Dot and Vicki. Happy Birthday, Ladies!

In place of a program, the club had a yard sale swap night. Members brought something bought at a yard sale or that they would sell at a yard sale and the club did a Dirty Santa type exchange. We all went home with something new.

Hostess for the evening was Bonnie Leonard, who prepared a delicious meal of stroganoff with salad and lemon cake. Thank you, Bonnie!

The August meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. The hostess for the evening will be Lisa Reece. There will be a silent book auction. Everyone, please bring a couple of books to auction off.

Those interested in working to make the town a better place are invited to join the club. For more information, call President Melissa at 417-475-3599.

