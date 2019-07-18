Name: Quincy Morgan

Age: 6

Grade Completed: K

Parents' Names: Matt and Sara Morgan

City: Goodman

School: South Elementary

Hobbies: Riding horses, arts and crafts, hunting, fishing, gymnastics, swimming, climbing trees, cooking and helping on the farm.

What do you want to be when you grow up? When I grow up I want to be happy. I want to live on a farm and have cows, chickens, horses, pigs and tractors. I want to be a conservation agent because I love nature and animals.

Name: Kathryn White

Age: 7

Grade Completed: 1st

Parents' Names: Burke and Stacey White

City: Anderson

School: Homeschool

Hobbies: Dancing, swimming, taking care of her animals and gardening with her dad.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Obstetrician.

Name: Whitney Shields

Age: 7

Grade Completed: First grade

Parents' Names: Roseann Lowery and Mark Spencer

City: Anderson

School: Anderson Elementary

Hobbies: Dance, cheer and softball

What do you want to be when you grow up? A veterinarian, teacher and an astronaut.

Name: Baylee Bevis

Age: 6

Grade Completed: K

Parents' Names: Levi and Brandy Bevis

City: Rocky Comfort

School: Rocky Comfort Elementary

Hobbies: Bike riding, tumbling, walking her pig and goat, karaoke

What do you want to be when you grow up? Teacher and cowgirl

General News on 07/18/2019