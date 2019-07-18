Name: Quincy Morgan
Age: 6
Grade Completed: K
Parents' Names: Matt and Sara Morgan
City: Goodman
School: South Elementary
Hobbies: Riding horses, arts and crafts, hunting, fishing, gymnastics, swimming, climbing trees, cooking and helping on the farm.
What do you want to be when you grow up? When I grow up I want to be happy. I want to live on a farm and have cows, chickens, horses, pigs and tractors. I want to be a conservation agent because I love nature and animals.
Name: Kathryn White
Age: 7
Grade Completed: 1st
Parents' Names: Burke and Stacey White
City: Anderson
School: Homeschool
Hobbies: Dancing, swimming, taking care of her animals and gardening with her dad.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Obstetrician.
Name: Whitney Shields
Age: 7
Grade Completed: First grade
Parents' Names: Roseann Lowery and Mark Spencer
City: Anderson
School: Anderson Elementary
Hobbies: Dance, cheer and softball
What do you want to be when you grow up? A veterinarian, teacher and an astronaut.
Name: Baylee Bevis
Age: 6
Grade Completed: K
Parents' Names: Levi and Brandy Bevis
City: Rocky Comfort
School: Rocky Comfort Elementary
Hobbies: Bike riding, tumbling, walking her pig and goat, karaoke
What do you want to be when you grow up? Teacher and cowgirl
Print Headline: Little Miss Contestants