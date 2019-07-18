Goodman mayoral hopeful J.R. Fisher called for Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond's resignation Tuesday night during a regular council meeting.

Fisher, a write-in candidate, and Richmond, the incumbent, faced off in the mayoral election in early April. Richmond won the election, but Fisher has filed a lawsuit, challenging the results and asking for a recount. In the lawsuit, Fisher says the total number of ballots cast doesn't add up. The lawsuit claims that 13 votes were not counted.

Fisher's attorney, William G. Weber, said Tuesday night he was prepared to ask Richmond for his resignation.

Attorney Duane Cooper, who works as legal counsel for the city of Goodman, said discussing such matters that are in litigation is unethical.

"I do not represent the mayor but, as an officer of the court, I will not allow you to speak to the mayor without his attorney present about an issue currently in litigation," Cooper said.

Attorneys are required to follow rules for professional conduct, Cooper said. Weber said he had planned to ask for Richmond's resignation, but that Cooper was correct.

He said the ballots have been unsealed and that he and Fisher have already recounted the ballots. He said they believe the judge will sign an order for an official recount. He had hoped that Richmond would resign and "not cost the city any more heartache."

A few minutes later, during the new business discussion, Fisher said that if his attorney couldn't ask, he could ask the mayor for his resignation.

Richmond said he politely declined to tender his resignation.

"Why are you so opposed to giving the people what they want?" Fisher said.

Cooper said Richmond had the option of not responding, calling his attorney, or proceeding how he wished.

Richmond said he planned to follow the legal process to see how the vote turned out, on the recount.

"I am not an attorney. I'm just a guy that's been trying to run the city," Richmond said.

The mayor said he believes in the legal election process that governs the results. Upon an official recount that is re-verified by the county, he will gladly resign if Fisher is deemed the winner, he said.

In other business, Beth Hallmark was appointed the southward alderman. Keith Kohley resigned last month after taking a job that he said would conflict with his service on the board.

In a public hearing held before the meeting, aldermen voted to amend the zoning map from R-1 Single Family Residential to R-2 Two Family Residential for part of several lots.

General News on 07/18/2019