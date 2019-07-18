Name: Paige Newhard

Age: 17

Grade Completed: 11th

Parents' Names: Tiffany and Kenny Newhard

City: Anderson

School: McDonald County High School

Hobbies: Farm work, archery, cheer and taking care of my animals.

Why would you be the best choice for McDonald County Fair Queen? I would be the best choice for McDonald County Fair Queen because I love helping everyone and being at the fairs and seeing all the people.

Name: Rylie Huston

Age: 14

Grade Completed: 8th

Parents' Names: Ryan and Julie Huston

City: Anderson

School: Victory Road Christian Academy

Hobbies: Baking, cooking, volleyball, basketball, reading and sketching.

Why would you be the best choice for McDonald County Fair Queen? I would like to be chosen for Fair Queen because I have attended the fair for most of my life. It would be nothing short of an honor to be a representative for the McDonald County Fair. I love making the connection with other candidates and showmen.

Name: Abrie Steinle

Age: 14

Grade Completed: 9th

Parents' Names: Brandie Mathews

City: Neosho

School: Homeschooled

Hobbies: I love to crochet, create clothing and jewelry, help others learn sign language, cook and work with Angus cow, Eve.

Why would you be the best choice for McDonald County Fair Queen? Because I have done my very best to be a good example to others in 4-H and my community. Despite my disabilities, I want others to know they are special and can accomplish anything no matter what obstacle may be in the way.

General News on 07/18/2019