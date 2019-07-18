Name: Paige Newhard
Age: 17
Grade Completed: 11th
Parents' Names: Tiffany and Kenny Newhard
City: Anderson
School: McDonald County High School
Hobbies: Farm work, archery, cheer and taking care of my animals.
Why would you be the best choice for McDonald County Fair Queen? I would be the best choice for McDonald County Fair Queen because I love helping everyone and being at the fairs and seeing all the people.
Name: Rylie Huston
Age: 14
Grade Completed: 8th
Parents' Names: Ryan and Julie Huston
City: Anderson
School: Victory Road Christian Academy
Hobbies: Baking, cooking, volleyball, basketball, reading and sketching.
Why would you be the best choice for McDonald County Fair Queen? I would like to be chosen for Fair Queen because I have attended the fair for most of my life. It would be nothing short of an honor to be a representative for the McDonald County Fair. I love making the connection with other candidates and showmen.
Name: Abrie Steinle
Age: 14
Grade Completed: 9th
Parents' Names: Brandie Mathews
City: Neosho
School: Homeschooled
Hobbies: I love to crochet, create clothing and jewelry, help others learn sign language, cook and work with Angus cow, Eve.
Why would you be the best choice for McDonald County Fair Queen? Because I have done my very best to be a good example to others in 4-H and my community. Despite my disabilities, I want others to know they are special and can accomplish anything no matter what obstacle may be in the way.General News on 07/18/2019
Print Headline: Fair Queen Contestants