COURTESY PHOTO Jimmy and Heather Thacker are longtime helpers with the McDonald County Fair. This year's fair book is dedicated to them.

This year's fair book for the McDonald County Fair is dedicated to a couple who have been part of the event for about 19 years.

Jimmy and Heather Thacker of Southwest City love the fair, and they always see what they can do to help. They have been married for 23 years and have four children: Aaron, 22, Taylor, 19, Callie, 16, and Collin, 14. Heather works for the post office as a mail carrier, and Jimmy works for Little Debbie as a mechanic.

Heather grew up in McDonald County, and Jimmy grew up in Los Angeles. His father owned a business here, and he moved here to work with his father. Later he met Heather, and the rest is history.

Heather said she showed animals once when she was in high school, but she and Jimmy really got involved in the fair when their son Aaron was three.

"Aaron brought a lamb to the fair, and we've just every year seen what we can do to help," she said.

They were among those helping on Monday to get the fairgrounds cleaned up and ready for the event to begin on Thursday.

"It's a week-long event. It's fair week," Heather said.

Jimmy noted he takes his vacation every year to help out with the fair.

The two said they do tasks such as clean up, put fair books out and gather sponsors. Gathering sponsors involves visiting with people or businesses who might want to sponsor a trophy, a smaller division or a buckle. If they have sponsored before or if they are a new business, the Thackers call or stop by to talk to them to see if they want to sponsor the fair.

The Thackers are at the fair the whole three days.

"We show up Thursday morning and don't leave until Saturday night when the last lamb leaves," Heather said.

"It's like a big family almost," Jimmy said of the fair. "It's like going to a family reunion. You come down and you meet people, watch the kids grow up. Every year there's something new happens, something fun, making memories."

The couple is also involved in 4-H and shooting sports, where they encourage kids to come to the fair.

How does she feel about having the fair book dedicated to them?

"I feel like there are so many other people that are more qualified, that have done more for the fair," Heather said.

Both their children who remain at home, Callie and Collin, will be showing sheep this year, Heather said.

General News on 07/18/2019