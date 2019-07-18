A young girl died last week while attempting to blow up an inflatable pool and beat the heat.

On Tuesday, July 9, the McDonald County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence on Splitlog Road, outside of Goodman, in response to a possible electrocution.

When deputies arrived, EMS was already on-scene attending to the patient, 6-year-old Anastasia Edmonds.

The area was then secured and processed for investigation. It was determined that Edmonds was electrocuted while attempting to inflate a pool with a shop vacuum. Edmonds' parents discovered her, began CPR and quickly called 911.

"From what we could reconstruct and learn from the investigation, the vacuum fell into the water," Sheriff Michael Hall said.

Efforts to revive Edmonds continued en route to the hospital but were unsuccessful.

Sheriff Hall advises those of all ages to be cautious around pools, especially when using electrical devices near water.

The McDonald County Sheriff's Office, McDonald County Coroner's Office, McDonald County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and DFS are working jointly on the investigation.

