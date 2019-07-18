Stella Senior Center Dinner and Dance -- July 19

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance beginning at 530 p.m. Friday, July 19, with a "build your own sandwich " menu. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with music by The McDonald County Country Band. The cover charge is $5 for the dance. Refreshments are available all evening. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-476-3079 for information.

American Legion Benefit Dinner -- July 19

Pineville/Jane American Legion Post 392 will hold its third Friday benefit dinner beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 19. The dinner will be prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary and feature, crispy oven-baked chicken, potatoes, vegetable, salad, rolls, dessert and drinks. A donation of $7 for adults and $5 for children (10 and under) is requested. All are welcome and carryout is available. The Legion building is located on Jesse James Road next to the Cornerstone bank in Pineville, Mo.

Pea Ridge National Military Park Program -- July 20

Park Guide Ken Lockhart will present "What's the Color of Your Britches?" a 90-minute program on guerrilla warfare in Arkansas 1862-1865. This program will examine terminology, causes and consequences of guerrilla warfare, as well as touching upon notable guerrilla leaders and their actions. Few areas of the Confederacy suffered from a vicious cycle of victimization and retribution as did Northwest Arkansas during the Civil War. This program will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, in the visitor center auditorium. For more information, call 479-451-8122, ext. 1227.

Twin Springs Church of the Nazarene VBS -- Aug. 7-9

Splash Kingdom Vacation Bible School will be held each day from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, through Friday, Aug. 9, at Twin Springs Church of the Nazarene located at 11854 Rt. E, Pineville. VBS is open to ages 4 years up to those who have just finished sixth grade. For additional information, contact Pastor Shana McGarrah at 479-721-6706 or VBS director Crystal Roughton at 479-640-0493.

Noel Chamber Annual Golf Tournament -- Open Registration

The 2019 Golf Scramble will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, and 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, with a shotgun start both days. The tournament will be held at Neosho's Municipal Golf Course, located at 1850 Clubhouse Road in Neosho. It will be a four-man scramble, and one team member must be a member of the Neosho Chamber. Online registrations will remain open until full. Visit neoshocc.com/events to register and find additional information. Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Janel Wilder, event coordinator, at 417-451-1925 or janel@neoshocc.com.

Senior Center Activities -- Every Friday

There are crochet classes provided every Friday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. Contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511 for more information.

Senior Center Serves Lunch -- Daily

The McDonald County Senior Center, located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel, serves lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All seniors are welcome.

