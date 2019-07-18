The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, tabled a discussion on a food truck ordinance for the city.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten said the city has had food trucks, food trailers and pushcarts without regulation, and he and city clerk Melissa Ziemianin thought it was time to create a city ordinance. The ordinance has several requirements, including that, if the food truck has a grease cooker, the owner must have a fire extinguisher. Also, if has propane, it has to be inspected by the fire department.

Alderman Scott Dennis questioned whether food trucks are being inspected at fire departments at every city they travel to.

"You want to be safe. You don't want to over-regulate," he said.

Ziemianin said having a food truck ordinance is a new thing. Food trucks have gotten very popular and have not been very regulated until recently. This particular ordinance came from the city of Goodman, she noted.

The board voted to table the discussion until its next meeting, which will be Friday at 9 a.m.

On Tuesday, the board also approved designating a separate court checking account, with the mayor and mayor pro tem on the account as secretary/treasurer and assistant secretary/treasurer, along with the court clerk.

Sweeten told the board the WPA ditch on Jesse James Road, which has been under repairs for several months by Granger Dirt Works, is complete as far as the part that FEMA will pay for. The ditch was damaged by floodwaters. Sweeten said he spoke to Chad Granger of Granger Dirt Works and he said he noticed several places where the mortar is coming loose. He gave Sweeten a rough estimate of $50,000 to fix the rest of the ditch over the next two to three years.

Dennis said he thought Granger Dirt Works had done a great job and that sounded like a great bargain. The rest of the board agreed.

Public works superintendent Chris Tinsley told the board about a GIS mapping program that works with Google Earth. He said he can add thousands of layers to it, including streets, the sewer system, etc. It costs $20 per month. The board approved the expense.

The board approved purchasing eight sets of four banners for the light posts around the square. The banners are 24-by-36 inches in size. They feature spring, fall, Christmas and patriotic themes. The price was $2,042.

Also, the board approved the purchase of cloud-based software to store and preserve city records. Ziemianin reported the old city ordinances from the 1930s are falling apart. She said, with the software, she can scan them and save them. She said, while scanning all the ordinances will be time-consuming, it will save time in the future by making it possible to use search terms when looking for an ordinance.

Sweeten said he spoke to an architecture firm about preliminary plans for the future recreation center. He learned that the initial drawings would cost $5,000. Board members wanted to see an example of what they would get for the city's money, so the discussion was tabled.

General News on 07/18/2019