Courtesy photo Good neighbors of the Anderson community recently helped out Fernando and Celeste Yaluk and their young family when they were stranded in Anderson. The Kansas residents had a tire blow out on the trailer on the way home but felt right at home with help from several residents who pitched in to entertain their kids and fix their tire.

It was a family vacation nightmare. What was meant to be a relaxing trip to the lake turned out to be nothing like Celeste and Fernando Yaluk expected!

The Kansas residents made a five-hour trip to put their boat in at Beaver Lake in Rogers, Ark., for a Fourth of July holiday getaway. But five minutes after launching their mini-vacation, the boat broke down. The Yaluks decided to just cut their losses, turn around and head home.

Things quickly went from bad to worse.

With the baby and a toddler and a broken boat in tow, the couple was prepared for the long drive home.

The trip was much longer than they anticipated.

Thirty minutes into their return home, a tire on their trailer gave out. The young family was stranded in Anderson.

"The tire of our trailer exploded and almost came out of the axle," said Fernando Yaluk. "We were on the side of the road with a crying infant and a restless child. The insurance company stated that the trailer did not qualify for roadside assistance. All the other places we called were closing and did not help."

That's when some special Anderson residents pitched in during a time of need.

"We were helpless until we called B & M Tires. Bill and Cory Qualls helped my family when we were literally helpless. Bill came over after his shop closed. When Bill realized he could not fix the wheel, he called Cory, who was an hour away and drove to our location, to help us. The employees at Stang's were beyond pleasant. They entertained my kids for over three hours while Cory tried to fix the trailer," Yaluk said.

The trailer was beyond immediate repair. Parts are ordered, however, and the trailer soon will be fixed. Yaluk will return to Anderson to pick up the trailer when it's repaired.

"Cory is working on the trailer. He even offered to fix the outboard motor," he said.

The Kansas resident said he and his wife are humbled and grateful for the generosity of the people of Anderson.

"Cory Qualls, Bill from B & M Tires, and all the employees at the Stang's convenience store were the silver-lining of a difficult weekend," Yaluk said.

"They went out of their way to help strangers and did not charge us because 'we didn't do anything.' I look forward to meeting the great people of Anderson again."

