Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Tori Mills (left) 11, Kash Denny, 6, Caleb Garvin, 12, and Kyle Michael, 11, (back row) pause for a photo while delivering free water at the McDonald County Fair last year.The group delivered "ice cold water" from a cooler and Garvin said people were "grateful" for the free refreshment during the fair's hot summer temperatures.

Crowd favorites from the Tiny Tot contest to the turtle races, goat milking contest and the premium sale, are sure to delight McDonald County residents at the 45th Annual Fair.

Events are set for Thursday, July 18, through Saturday, July 20, at the fairgrounds, located at 100 Mustang Drive in Anderson.

The fun-filled event list is packed with all types of activities, competitions and contests, said Jonathan Pierce, McDonald County Fair Association board secretary and dairy superintendent.

"The highlight on Thursday is the queen and princess contests," Pierce said. "The highlight on Friday is the bucket calf show. On Saturday, the children really seem to enjoy the turtle race, dog show and the goat milking."

The turtle race has been a favorite for years. In fact, Pierce said the race was a popular event when he was a kid.

"Too many years to count," he said.

The dog show has been a favorite for 20 years, but the goat milking was launched just last year, he said.

Pierce first got involved in the fair by showing beef cattle, dairy cattle and sheep when he was just 8 years old. He believes the experience greatly benefits youth.

"It teaches kids responsibility and that they have to care for their animals, provide for their animals and get them ready for the fair," he said. "It teaches them how to develop good animal husbandry practices."

One of the most popular shows is the premium show, set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday night. Pierce encourages McDonald County neighbors to come and support the exhibitors.

With approximately 75 animals on the schedule, the show gives youth an opportunity to shine.

"Showing animals teaches the kids to be responsible. It instills confidence in the kids."

The fair's events kick off Thursday, July 18, with Scarecrow Contest Judging at 11 a.m., followed by judging of indoor exhibits. Those exhibits will be open to the public that day at 5 p.m. The queen, princess and little miss coronation will follow at 8 p.m.

Friday's events begin with a swine show at 8 a.m., followed by a full day of rabbit, sheep, beef, goat, and bucket calf competitions. A youth tractor pull will begin at 6:30 p.m. that day, followed by a dairy cattle show at 7.

Saturday's events will kick off with a showmanship contest at 8 a.m., followed by a tiny tot contest at 10 a.m. The day's fun events will include an individual livestock judging contest, which begins at 1 p.m., a tractor driving contest at 2 p.m., a turtle race at 2:30, a dog show at 3, a goat milking contest at 3:30 and a buyers' appreciation dinner hosted by the McDonald County FFA Chapter at 5:30.

The premium sale begins at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's events include a horse show at 5 p.m.

General News on 07/18/2019