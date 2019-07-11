Sales tax receipts for March 2019, when compared to 2018 receipts for the same time period, show that Pineville's revenue increased across the board while Anderson's decreased. Other municipalities and the county showed varied increases and decreases in accounts.

Sales tax receipts for March, distributed in April, are listed first below. They are followed by last year's figures, with the difference between the two, whether an increase or decrease, listed last.

McDonald County

• General Revenue -- $119,348.87; $115,366.22; up $3,983.65

• Road and Bridge -- $119,349.93; $115,366.03; up $3,983.90

• Law Enforcement -- $119,349.90; $115,366.01; up $3,983.89

• Emergency Communication -- $106,192.53; $107,466.01; down $1,273.48

Pineville

• General Revenue -- $10,380.97; $9,683.90; up $697.07

• Capital Improvement -- $5,190.40; $4,842.04; up $348.36

• Consolidated City Use Tax -- $36,529.41; $0; up $36,529.41

Anderson

• General Revenue -- $24,741.40; $28,530.98; down $3,789.58

• Transportation -- $11,505.38; $13,790.50; down $2,285.12

Noel

• General Revenue -- $17,172.20; $16,568.89; up $603.31

• Transportation -- $7,554.32; $7,700.92; down $146.60

• Capital Improvement -- $6,439.76; $6,213.32; up $226.44

• Fire Protection -- $4,293.13; $4,142.22; up $150.91

Southwest City

• General Revenue -- $9,740.06; $12,656.09; down $2,916.03

• Fire Protection -- $2,242.59; $2,611.16; down $368.57

• Capital Improvement -- $4,485.41; $5,222.37; down $736.96

• Local Option Use Tax -- $4,446.93; $2,945.12; up $1,501.81

• Motor Vehicle Tax -- $2,921.67; $2,981.98; down $60.31

Goodman

• General Revenue -- $6,514.85; $7,612.78; down $1,097.93

General News on 07/11/2019