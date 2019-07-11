Sue Blancett

Dec. 14, 1943

June 28, 2019

Sue Blancett, 75, died Friday, June 28, 2019, in Butler, Mo., at her granddaughter's home, surrounded by family members.

She was born Dec. 14, 1943, in Neosho, Mo., to Everett and LaDora (Watson) Hill. She lived in Noel, Mo., until graduation from Noel High School and then moved to the Kansas City area, where she worked at The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce. She married Donald Lee Blancett on Aug. 3, 1968, in Roeland Park, Kan. They moved to Anderson, Mo., in 2002. She worked at Casey's General Store and enjoyed cooking, reading and playing games.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don, in 2017; parents; and son, Michael David Blancett.

Survivors include stepson, Lee (Connie) Blancett of Butler, Mo.; stepdaughter, Lou Ann Blancett of Milo, Mo.; two sisters, Joyce (Ronnie) Gibson of Noel and Dina (Robert) Wilson of Ft. Scott, Kan.; and three grandchildren.

Graveside services are pending, with burial at the Noel Cemetery in Noel.

Katherine Hunter

Mom, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and a hero to many people.

Katherine and her parents left Missouri heading towards the West Coast in 1934 when they had to make a pit stop in Denver, Colo., so Grandma Irene could give birth to Mom. They were released from the hospital two weeks later to begin their journey once again to the West Coast. They made it to Sacramento, Calif., where they lived on the Sacramento River in a tent while her parents picked fruit. Mom was raised in Sacramento and graduated from St. Mary's Catholic school in downtown Sacramento then started exploring life which at times were challenging.

When Kathy realized she needed to change, she joined AA in 1975 and that was the start of her new journey; she started going to real estate school and acquired her license in 1979 at the same time going into Property Management.

A few years later she became a resident manager and did complete rehabs; while at the same time, she started two services to clean up the streets from drugs and crimes (Clean Sweep) and (Mod Squad). In addition, she participated in Neighborhood Watch program. These projects came with many letters of recognition.

We brought Mom out here to Missouri with us where she lived her remaining years, so we can say she ended up where she left off.

She leaves behind:

Son, Kenny Roberts, wife Donna;

Daughters, Niki Clausing, husband Dick

Pam Storer Cargile, husband Kit, children and grandchildren

Karen O'Neel, husband Danny, children and grandchildren;

Grandkids, Joshua Hoffman, William Hoffman, Kenny Roberts, Dustin Roberts;

Great-grandkids, Joshua Hoffman, Calen Hoffman, Kamenron, Kennedy, Dustin

She was preceded in death by son, Christopher Daniel Roberts; mother, Irene Walker; father, Thomas Hardcastle.

George Anthony Nelson

June 30, 1968

July 3, 2019

George Anthony Nelson, 51, of Pineville, Mo., died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born June 30, 1968, in Minneapolis, Minn., to George Oscar and Barbara Ann (Turnberg) Nelson. In June of 1977, the family moved to Rogers, Ark. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1993 and was honorably discharged in 1996. On Sept. 12, 2001, he was united in marriage to Channing Goodwin.

He was preceded in death by his father; and a brother, Rusty O'Dell.

Survivors include his wife, Channing Nelson of the home; three children, George Ashton Nelson of Rogers, Ark., George Alexander Nelson and Quinlynn Nelson both of Pineville; his mother, Barbara Nelson of Watertown, Minn.; two sisters, Linda Benson (Bob) of Watertown and Leanne Weyrick of Searcy, Ark.; two brothers, Steve O'Dell (Kathy) of Waconia, Minn., and William David O'Dell of Rogers.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Harvey Goodwin officiating.

Gayle Scott Turnley

Aug. 29, 1962

July 6, 2019

Gayle Scott Turnley, 56, of Pineville, Mo., died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Aug. 29, 1962, in Gardner, Kan., to Ernest Aylett and Marguerite Sofia (Anderson) Turnley.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Turnley.

Survivors include his mother, Marguerite Turnley; his parents, Scott and Sylvia Anderson; six brothers, Ernest Turnley, John (KiKi) Turnley, Terry Anderson, Doug (Christie) Anderson, Timothy Anderson, Jeremy (Tish) Anderson; and six sisters, Belle (Tim) Vick, Rose Turnley, Sofia (Kevin) Hurley, Sonya Hancock, Dawn (Steve) Morley and Sarah Jane Smith.

Funeral services were held graveside Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Cummings Cemetery in Tiff City, Mo., with Pastor Curtis Hurley officiating.

Jeremy Michael Wilson

Oct. 7, 1990

July 3, 2019

Jeremy Michael Wilson, 28, of Gravette, Ark., died suddenly Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

He was born Oct. 7, 1990, in Gravette, Ark., to Charles David and Pamela Beatrice (Thompson) Wilson. He was a lifelong area resident of northwest Arkansas and was a 2009 graduate of Gravette High School. He was employed by Walmart for several years. He enjoyed music, singing, playing the guitar and drums. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Gravette. On March 3, 2012, he married Felisha Raby.

Survivors include his wife, Felisha of the home; daughter, Sophia Wilson; his parents, Charles David and Pamela Wilson of Bentonville, Ark.; brother, Joshua David Wilson of Bentonville; and two sisters, Carrie Elam of Hagerstown, Md., and Pamela Moses of Bentonville.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Gravette with Pastor Glen Burtran officiating. Burial followed in the Bethel Cemetery in Gravette.

Irene Woodard

Sept. 9, 1938

June 30, 2019

Irene Woodard, 80, a lifelong resident of McDonald County, Mo., died after complications from a recent stroke on June 30, 2019.

She lived a fulfilling life as mother and grandmother to her four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was wife to her late husband, James "Jay" Woodard, for 60 years. She enjoyed quilting, crossword puzzles and listening to country music way too loud!

Per her wishes, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes to honor her life can make a donation to Circle of Life Hospice Home at Legacy Village, in Bentonville Ark.

