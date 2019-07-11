A citizen's concern lead to a generous donation of two brand new pistols to the Noel Marshal's Office.

The concerned citizen, who wishes to remain anonymous, donated the two 9 mm semi-automatic pistols that are top of the line, Marshal Paul Gardner told the Noel City Council on Tuesday night.

"They will be put into service," Gardner said. The donation is worth $2,500, he said. The concerned citizen also donated 1,000 rounds for practice.

Gardner said the volume of calls has nearly doubled in the riverside town that booms this time of year.

In other business, Noel aldermen voted on several ordinances, passing them on the first and second reading.

Ordinance 115.120 deals with the duties of the collector; ordinance 630.010 involves collecting five percent of gross receipts of gas, water and electric companies as a general source of revenue; 115.082 -- 115.085 deals with the duties of city officers in the absence of the mayor, conflict resolutions of city officers; assuming the responsibilities of another officer, and responsibility of aldermen.

Other business included:

• Aldermen agreed to remove a speed bump on South Kingshighway after several people complained it was too large and not effective.

• Fire Chief Brandon Barrett reported that the department responded to two structure fires, 11 motor vehicle accidents, three service calls, 14 EMS calls and numerous river calls during the flooding.

