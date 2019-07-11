Amy Wallain digs deep to bring home creative programs for library patrons. As McDonald County Library director, Wallain utilizes her creativity to capture patrons' attention and share some neat information.

That's why she recruited a NASA scientist for a program next week.

Adam Goldstein, a McDonald County native, will speak via Skype at a special program for adults on Tuesday, July 16, which is part of the library's summer reading program.

The program, which is free, starts at 6 p.m. at the McDonald County Library in Pineville.

Wallain is working hard to highlight the library's theme, "A Universe of Stories." Readers who complete reading logs win prizes. The library also is offering various fun activities and programs for all ages, all geared around an outer space theme.

Wallain sought out Goldstein to add something unique to the programming.

"Last spring, when planning what summer programs we would like to offer to our patrons, I remembered an old friend from high school that I had heard was working for NASA," she said. "I knew his mother was still in the area so I reached out to her and she put me into contact with her son, Adam Goldstein. He was enthusiastic to be a part of our summer reading program schedule," Wallain said.

Goldstein will share information about his work in NASA with gamma rays.

Because of Skype's interactive format, he will field work-related questions from the audience, and other questions in general.

"He grew up right here in McDonald County, so it is going to be very interesting to hear about what has led him to where he is today," Wallain said.

Some "starry treats" and crafts will finish off the evening.

"It should be informative and fun all wrapped up together!"

Those who plan to attend should call 417-223-4489.

