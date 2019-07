Shirley Louise Lett to Craig A. Martin and Tammie R. Martin. Sec. 34, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Theodore McCale and Vera McCale to Jorge Gallardo and Monica Gallegos. Sec. 33, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

James A. Ridings and Gail Ridings to Lance Allan Dobler and Tammy Lynn Dobler. Foust Hidden Acres. Sec. 19, Twp 22. Rge. 29. Blk. F, Lot 11. McDonald County, Mo.

Cheng Pao Vang and Ying Xiong to Biak Ling and Sui Hlawn. Sec. 2, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Patricia Stoner to Lawrence Lausin. Sec. 10, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Moss Development. Lot 4 and Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Karen Diane Baty to Paul W. Bennett and Stacey L. Bennett. Sec. 16, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Edgar W. Garci and Anel Garci to Micah Beauford and Weston Beauford. Sec. 22, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Gary Daniel Goostree and Sara Jo Goostree to Thang Aung and Tial Can. Sec. 9, Tpw. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Rebecca Kaye Cooper and Travis Cooper to Jacob Hobbs and Samantha Hobbs. Sec. 1, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Arion Howard, Leane Howard, Connie Inlow, William Inlow and Robert E. Turpin to Clayton Howard. Harmon & St. Clair Elk River Addition. Blk. 2, Lot 25 - Lot 27. McDonald County, Mo.

Donald Harrison to Amy Scott Mora and Matthew. B. Newman. Sec. 10, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Michael J. Smith to Brenda L. Smith and Alan L. Smith. Patterson Heights Sub-division. Blk. 14, Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

Gary Grimmett and Craig Wilson to Heather Wilson. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 25. McDonald County, Mo.

Acadia Management, Inc. to Richard Hostetler and Susan Hostetler. Sec. 10, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Rodney R. Horn to Leo L. Lindeman Jr. Bluebird Meadow Sub-division. Lot 11 and Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

Mark Austra and Iveta Austra to Evlyn Owens and Robert Owens. Sec. 32, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

David F. Gilbert, Jessica Gilbert, Cindy Chapman and Jay Chapmen to S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC. Bear Ridge Estates. Lot 30. McDonald County, Mo.

