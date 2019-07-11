Photo submitted Callie Keaton will be a senior this year at McDonald County High School. She has been chosen to compete in the International Finals Youth Rodeo in Shawnee, Okla., July 7-12, as a part of the Bloomer Trailers team.

ANDERSON -- Callie Keaton was chosen to compete with the rest of the Bloomer team against approximately 1,200 other contestants at the International Finals Youth Rodeo in Shawnee, Okla., July 7-12. The IFYR, also known as the Cheyenne of High School Rodeo, prepares contestants to move up to the next level, offers 11 performances of the top high school rodeo action, has events running simultaneously in three arenas, and has more than $200,000 in the payoff. The best of the best compete at Shawnee, and it is the coveted win in a high school rodeo career.

Team members are chosen to represent Bloomer Trailers not only by their ability to win in their event but also based on moral character, attitude, competitive spirit and leadership ability.

Callie Keaton has been chosen out of hundreds of high school rodeo athletes across the United States to represent Bloomer Trailers. The Bloomer Trailer team consists of 33 team members representing 13 states. This is the first year that Keaton has been chosen to represent Bloomer Trailers in barrel racing, pole bending, and breakaway roping.

"Becoming a champion is not easy; it takes hard work, perseverance and dedication to get to the top and stay at the top of any field. Keaton has all the qualities of a winner and we are proud to have her on our team" said Randy Bloomer, owner of Bloomer Trailers.

Most of the Bloomer team members will go on to compete at the college and pro level. The Bloomer Trailers program works hard with the team members leading up to the competition in several areas, including obtaining sponsors, interviewing for television and radio, the business side of rodeo, professional photoshoots, live filming and focusing on being a winner in and out of the arena. They work with several professional rodeo athletes, including five-time world champion bull rider Sage Kimzey and three-time world champion bareback rider Tim O'Connell. They are all trained by former professional announcer Chris Rankin and broadcaster/journalist Alexis Bloomer, along with being interviewed for future commercials. Bloomer Trailers was honored to introduce keynote speaker former green beret John Wayne Walding. Bloomer team members also work with such companies as Rock and Roll Denim, Panhandle Slim, Justin Boots and many others that look at each team member as the future of pro rodeo.

Keaton will be a senior in the fall at McDonald County High School, where she is the Area 11 FFA reporter, chapter vice president and in the top 10% in her graduating class. She has had much success in her rodeo career, including 2018 and 2019 Arkansas High School Rodeo Association champion barrel racer, 2018 pole bender and 2018 and 2019 all-around cowgirl. She plans to attend Oklahoma State University to double major in agriculture communication and agriculture business.

She is the daughter of Vance and Jennifer Keaton.

For more information about Bloomer Trailers and the team, please contact Bloomer Trailers at 800-390-6377, email rodeoteam@bloomertrailers.com or visit www.bloomertrailers.com.

General News on 07/11/2019