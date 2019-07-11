This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

June 23

Ali Abdille, 23, Noel, theft/stealing

Angel Alex Miranda, 26, Siloam Springs, Ark., theft/stealing and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

June 24

James Matthew Bunch, 31, Neosho, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection and receiving stolen property

Jeff Davis, 50, Fayetteville, Ark., passing bad check

James Ray Fausett, 41, Springfield, domestic assault and non-support

Jerry J. Kerns, 62, Springfield, tampering with motor vehicle and burglary

June 25

Clarence E. Anderson, 56, Seneca, murder and armed criminal action

Kathy Lynn Kay, 55, Seneca, hindering prosecution of felony

June 26

Tyler Roy Baker, 25, Grove, Okla., violation of order of protection for adult

Rick William Cleaver Jr., 41, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit

Nick Marteen Dick, 30, Jay, Okla., deliver/attempt to deliver/possess/deposit/conceal controlled substance at correctional facility, city/county jail or private prison/jail and probation violation

Amber Rene Hammontree, 37, Southwest City, failure to appear

Travis M. Reid, 27, Wyandotte, Okla., leaving scene of motor vehicle accident

June 27

Austin Lee Graham, 42, Neosho, theft/stealing - motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Corderro Logsdon, 30, Joplin, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Jose Antonio Luevano, 26, Neosho, failure to register motor vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended

Christopher Lee Millard, 38, Springdale, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Justin Ryan Smith, 24, Noel, theft/stealing leased or rented property

June 28

Louis A. Gonzalez, 61, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit

Manuel N. Moreno, 63, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection

Tyler Matthew Parmele, 24, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended

Jasmine Suy, 38, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection

Joel Ukaw, 52, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and DWI - alcohol

June 29

William G. Leach, 21, Southwest City, passing bad check

Manuel Fuentes Rubi, 28, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, no headlights when required and DWI - alcohol

Anthony Steven Weeley Jr., 23, Joplin, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, expired plates and exceeded posted speed limit

Kimberly Ann Youngman, 53, Pineville, domestic assault

General News on 07/11/2019