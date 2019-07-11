This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
June 23
Ali Abdille, 23, Noel, theft/stealing
Angel Alex Miranda, 26, Siloam Springs, Ark., theft/stealing and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
June 24
James Matthew Bunch, 31, Neosho, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection and receiving stolen property
Jeff Davis, 50, Fayetteville, Ark., passing bad check
James Ray Fausett, 41, Springfield, domestic assault and non-support
Jerry J. Kerns, 62, Springfield, tampering with motor vehicle and burglary
June 25
Clarence E. Anderson, 56, Seneca, murder and armed criminal action
Kathy Lynn Kay, 55, Seneca, hindering prosecution of felony
June 26
Tyler Roy Baker, 25, Grove, Okla., violation of order of protection for adult
Rick William Cleaver Jr., 41, Noel, exceeded posted speed limit
Nick Marteen Dick, 30, Jay, Okla., deliver/attempt to deliver/possess/deposit/conceal controlled substance at correctional facility, city/county jail or private prison/jail and probation violation
Amber Rene Hammontree, 37, Southwest City, failure to appear
Travis M. Reid, 27, Wyandotte, Okla., leaving scene of motor vehicle accident
June 27
Austin Lee Graham, 42, Neosho, theft/stealing - motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Corderro Logsdon, 30, Joplin, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Jose Antonio Luevano, 26, Neosho, failure to register motor vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended
Christopher Lee Millard, 38, Springdale, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Justin Ryan Smith, 24, Noel, theft/stealing leased or rented property
June 28
Louis A. Gonzalez, 61, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit
Manuel N. Moreno, 63, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection
Tyler Matthew Parmele, 24, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended
Jasmine Suy, 38, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection
Joel Ukaw, 52, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and DWI - alcohol
June 29
William G. Leach, 21, Southwest City, passing bad check
Manuel Fuentes Rubi, 28, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, no headlights when required and DWI - alcohol
Anthony Steven Weeley Jr., 23, Joplin, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, expired plates and exceeded posted speed limit
Kimberly Ann Youngman, 53, Pineville, domestic assaultGeneral News on 07/11/2019
