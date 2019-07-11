The McDonald County 16U baseball team advanced to the semifinals of the Fordland 16U Baseball Tournament held July 8-9 at Fordland, Mo., before dropping an 8-0 decision to end its 2019 season.

McDonald County opened the tournament with a 15-1 win over Sparta.

Cross Dowd pitched one inning and struck out two before Wyatt Yousey worked the final two innings, striking out one.

In its second pool game, McDonald County claimed a 9-1 decision over the Central Missouri Phenom.

Weston Gordon got the win, striking out seven in three innings.

Isaac Behm pitched McDonald County to a win in its third game, a 6-4 victory over the SEK All-Stars.

Behm went the distance, striking out three in seven innings.

In the semifinals, WBB Major defeated McDonald County, 8-0.

Cross Dowd took the loss, striking out four in three innings.

Hitting stats were not available for any of the games.

