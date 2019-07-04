RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Todd Stone is the owner of T-N-T Radiator Service, which has been operating since 1992.

Todd Stone of T-N-T Radiator Service in Anderson enjoys helping people whenever he can.

The beginning of his business goes back to when he married his wife Tanya in 1987. He said his father-in-law had radiator shops in Las Vegas and Phoenix, as well as one in Lanagan. He helped him a little bit and thought it was fun. He decided to put a radiator shop in Anderson.

In 1990, he started putting together clients, he said.

"I had customers waiting when I opened the doors up. It's been a blessing," he said. He opened the shop in 1992.

"If you come in here and you have a radiator problem, I don't want it fixed just for a little bit. I want everything done properly," he said.

Stone and his employees work on radiators for companies all over the country. For a few years, they were working for Haliburton. The company would ship their radiators to Joplin from overseas, he said.

"We've built some radiators for NASCAR drivers," he said. "We've built custom radiators for tractor companies if it's not cooling properly."

He said this area is a kind of trucking hub, as Joplin is midway between the east and west coasts.

"We work on a lot of semis," he said. "People are amazed at the price because, when you're out on the road, someone's always trying to gouge you."

Stone said he used to have a second shop in Springdale from 1996 to 2002, but his doctor told him he was working too much and he needed to slow down, so he closed that shop.

He said sometimes he will have senior citizens come in to have their radiator fixed and he will charge them for a gallon of antifreeze.

"I like taking care of people," he said. "There are so many companies that cheat people. I want people taken care of and not take all their money if you can help it."

He said every year he makes up food baskets at Thanksgiving and Christmas for needy families. Last year he made 20 baskets at Thanksgiving and 15 at Christmas. He also works with Angel Tree to provide Christmas gifts for children, he said.

He used to chair the Relay for Life and was a member of the chamber of commerce and coached baseball, he said.

Before starting T-N-T Radiator Service, he worked with his brothers in construction throughout the 1980s.

What does he enjoy about his job?

"Dealing with people," he said. "I've made a lot of good friends here just being around them and learning from them. I enjoy getting out and meeting everybody. If a person can't get up in the morning with purpose, you don't get up."

