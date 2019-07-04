Courtesy photo Carla Holland and her sheltie, Caspian, demonstrate some agility exercises at the I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue event.

Rousey is ready to go. It's a warm and humid Saturday morning, but he's eager to get his walk in for his fellow four-legged friends.

I'm Your Huckleberry Animal Rescue and Adoption organizers say their first-ever Walk The Walk fundraiser in Pineville was a success. The nonprofit, aimed at rehoming and rescuing dogs and cats, usually hosts a poker run, said co-organizer Bev Bartley.

This year, organizers wanted to bring something different to the community, Bartley explained. The June 22 event featured a fundraising walk to the river -- for canines and their "parents," a silent auction, food from the Cook Shack, an agility demonstration, pet items for sale and various competitions that were judged by Janice and D.Wayne Bearbower.

No event can be complete without a Mark Twain impersonator.

"He was humorous," Bartley said, adding that many enjoyed his presentation.

The group focuses on fostering and adopting animals, along with spay and neuter services, Bartley said. Volunteers assist with animal care needs across McDonald and Newton counties. A great number of the stray cats and dogs are transported out of the area to larger places like Kansas City, cities in Illinois and Colorado, she said.

This week, volunteers will find foster homes for 28 puppies that are coming into the rescue. Volunteers will oversee baths, vet trips, worming, vaccinations, basic leash training and socializing.

Organizers are enthused about the launching of new adoption days, which are hosted at EarthWise Pet in Bentonville, Ark. That effort helps rehome some of the dogs and cats, she said.

Vaccinations and spay and neutering costs make up a large chunk of the operating budget. Volunteers hoped that the fundraiser would help bump up funds in their coffers.

Fundraiser totals weren't yet complete last week, but Bartley said donations began coming in before the June 22 event. The McDonald County Telephone Co. gave $1,000, and other businesses have contributed as well, she said.

Volunteers are gaining ground in the effort as word spreads about their work, Bartley said.

The group will have a booth and T-shirts available for sale at the upcoming Jesse James Days in Pineville, set for Aug. 14-17.

