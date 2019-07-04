Experience will benefit Melissa Ziemianin when she begins readying the prosecuting attorney's court work for Noel.

The Missouri Supreme Court officially approved changes in the minimum operating standards in 2016, but municipal courts have been slowly and steadily implementing the changes, Noel City Clerk Tammy Moore said. This year, local judges set the deadline for July 1 to make sure the courts are in compliance. That date has now been moved to Aug. 1, she said.

Moore previously helped the prosecuting attorney prepare for court. Those changes now call for a segregation of duties, she said. Moore is considered a clerk working for the judge, and the state sees that role as more specifically defined. Part of those changes entails a different clerk performing that work, solely for the prosecutor, she said.

Prosecutors or their assistants enter their information into a computer portal utilizing a highly confidential number assigned by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Ziemianin already has been performing this type of court preparation work for Pineville and has experience in doing so, Moore said. "Except for the municipal Court, Pineville was the only local court in McDonald County to have a prosecutor's portal," she said.

Work will entail Ziemianin logging the prepared prosecutor's files, logging tickets in the prosecutor's portal after he signs them and assisting with attorney requests for discovery.

The prosecutor files also will be kept separate from other information, so the judge will not be privy to review that information, Moore said.

"I'm excited. Melissa has already been doing this for Pineville," she said. "She is already a certified court administrator."

Ziemianin also will obtain her certified prosecutor's clerk next year, a new certification created by the courts to recognize the training and experience it takes to oversee this new work, Moore added.

Ziemianin said she has three years of experience in performing the prosecuting attorney's court work in Pineville and has a total of 13 years of experience in working for Pineville as a clerk. She will perform the prosecuting attorney's court preparation work for Noel in the evenings and be compensated for that work through the city of Noel, Ziemianin said.

