A McDonald County resident has been formally charged in connection with the death of a Newton County man based upon the evidence of a joint investigation between the Newton and McDonald County Sheriff's Departments.

Clarence Anderson, 56, of rural Seneca, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action resulting in the death of Joshua Collier, of Neosho, due to blunt force trauma.

It is alleged that Collier was at Anderson's residence at 12 Britt Lane in Seneca on April 19 to speak with Anderson about renting an outbuilding on Anderson's property. According to a probable cause affidavit (PCA), witnesses say that Anderson and Collier had come to an agreement regarding the rental a few days prior.

The PCA states Anderson's unidentified teenage grandson disclosed that a verbal argument broke out on April 19 when Collier pulled into Anderson's driveway and Anderson told him to leave. Collier allegedly responded with profanity, at which time Anderson, armed with a baseball bat, approached Collier while Collier was seated on his motorcycle.

It is further alleged by witnesses at the scene that Anderson struck Collier in the head and body with the bat and that Collier fell to the ground, bleeding from his ears and nose.

Investigation confirms that Collier was lying injured on the ground until Anderson's paramour, Kathy Kay, removed Collier to the previously referenced outbuilding, where witnesses described Collier as "incoherent" and unable to walk on his own.

It is further alleged that Kay and others removed Collier from the premises the next day and returned him to his residence in Neosho, where he was later discovered and transported to Freeman Hospital in Joplin. Ten days later, on April 30, Collier died. An autopsy revealed that Collier succumbed to injuries sustained in the assault, including multiple skull fractures, a brain contusion and a subdural hematoma.

Anderson's unidentified teenage grandson also disclosed that Kay and others had since cleaned the motorcycle, baseball bat and mattress. An unidentified teenage granddaughter corroborated these statements.

She also stated that the 1979 Kawasaki motorcycle that Collier arrived on was later sold by Anderson to Travis Smith for $50 and that Anderson forged the registered owner's signature on the bill of sale.

After serving a warrant and searching the property at 12 Britt Lane, investigators discovered the alleged murder weapon.

In addition to the charges against Anderson, Kathy Kay was also charged with hindering prosecution of a felony for her alleged role in failing to report the assault and removing Collier from the scene, knowing the nature and seriousness of his injuries.

Anderson and Kay are both scheduled to attend a pre-trial conference in front of Honorable Judge John R. LePage at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17.

