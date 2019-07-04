Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Shannon and Charla Brewer met and married in just a few short months. Though love wasn't on her radar, she found the perfect match when she helped Big Elk in Pineville transition to a new software system her company had developed.

Ask Charla Brewer about perfect timing. The young entrepreneur was ready to move on from a 16-year job, sell her house, buy a van and peddle her new software. She thought she would travel the country, selling and marketing the software to the canoe and campground industry.

Then, love found her.

"It was not on my radar at all," she said.

In a matter of six months, she was a lawfully wedded woman.

Charla believes the initial spark between her and Shannon Brewer only grew stronger in that short time. He seemed interested in her from the very beginning. In the past, other men were intimidated by her for some reason.

But not Shannon. They clicked. They laughed together.

"I am not a mushy-gushy person," she says. But she knew that Shannon was special.

"I think God had it planned because he wasn't afraid to ask me out."

Paddling Upstream

Charla is passionate about the canoeing and camping industry. After college, Charla worked for a camping and canoeing business in Crawford County for 16 years. It was during that time that she saw great opportunities that could be addressed with better software.

She saw the flaws of existing software, knew what needed to be designed and compared her ideas to the market.

By 2009, she had built a business plan and had a product idea in mind. In 2015, she left that place of employment, taking with her a better-honed idea of what was needed for the industry to survive and thrive.

In January 2016, she began meeting with a networking group. She eventually teamed up with a female business partner and the woman's boyfriend (now husband), a computer programmer. The trio soon formed their own company, Blu3 Management Group, and designed software.

Charla hit the road at trade shows, marketing the software. She met Pat Tinsley at a trade show in Springfield. He purchased the software, then hired her to consult with a transition team to integrate the new software at his campground and canoe business, Big Elk in Pineville.

That's where she met the love of her life.

She and Shannon began working together. He was Big Elk's "outside guy" who had knowledge about computer operations, so he was brought inside to help lead the team. Though they kept the relationship professional, they both recognized a spark.

Shannon says he was smitten from the very beginning. What attracted him to her?

"Her work ethic," Shannon says. "She's amazing. She's smart."

The two worked together for four months, then dated for three months. He proposed in November 2017 and they married in January 2018.

Life has been a bit of a whirlwind. Everything began to fall into place. She found her life partner, and her professional life began to fast forward.

"My team and I have achieved great success for our software, R2M2 Solutions, in the few short years we've been around. We have matched our competition to the fullest in our eyes and our customers are happy, which is the greatest indication of our success!" Charla said.

Promoting People

These days, Charla can be found on the road, working at an office in Anderson or behind the counter at Big Elk.

"It feels like I wear 12 hats," she says, laughing.

She actively markets her software development company, traveling to trade shows and assisting her business partners in successful endeavors. They are based in Crawford County, but thanks to technology, she works from the McDonald County location.

She also works full-time as the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce director. Membership has grown from 65 members to 200 members. The goal is 300 members.

"We want to be a true resource for the communities in the county," she said.

The key is bringing in a team of people to launch projects that can set up the county for future success.

Building an organization on a shoestring budget can be challenging. Communicating the vision for certain projects -- with definite end goals -- is the plan. Though she has formal education in business management, Charla believes it's her life experiences that have taught her how to approach leadership and communicating with a variety of personalities and learning styles.

"I have ideas or visions and want to see them through," she said. "I want to empower other people to fulfill their dreams."

Charla works with a team that markets the Chamber's services, promotes businesses in the county and works to establish important connections.

A work program entailing McDonald County high school students, a successful annual business fair and coffee networking meetings and sponsorships are just a few of the projects the Chamber is either launching or strengthening.

Charla also works part-time at Big Elk, selling ice, taking reservations and helping in any way to make sure operations are running smoothly. From taking messages to answering a question about camping rentals, Charla is at ease helping others.

The industry is her passion. And helping fellow McDonald County businesses carve out a successful place is the goal.

In time, her life won't be as busy. She plans that operations will begin to take root and flourish, and she will be able to review projects and operations at that point.

"Life is just a blaze," she says. "This year has been really busy. In 2020, I plan that the fruits of my labor will shine through," she says.

Shannon is very supportive of her work. He knows she's busy but he finds her strength enthusing.

He knew they would be together, even before he asked her out.

"I'm a proton. She's a neutron. I encourage guys: 'Try to find your Charla,'" he says, smiling.

Life certainly has been on fast forward. Though Charla's life took an unexpected right turn, she has peace and understanding about her personal and professional move.

When she laughed and worked with Shannon, she knew something was afloat.

"I could see forever."

