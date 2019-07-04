Courtesy photo Several FFA students enjoyed seeing the historical sites in Washington, D.C., while attending a leadership conference.

Carson Hoth knows that farmers sometimes can't advocate for themselves. Facing tight budgets, help opportunities and numerous animal activists' concerns, some simply don't have the time or resources to lobby for their own critical issues.

Hoth is ready to help advocate for others. His long-term goal is to utilize the animal and poultry science education he'll gain at the University of Arkansas to own and manage a family farm.

"I love agriculture. It's what I do," he said.

Hoth and several others recently learned more about advocacy at the Washington Leadership Conference they attended in Washington, D.C.

Participants learned about issues facing farmers on a national level. Some counties try to pass their own laws, he said, citing an example of one county in particular that tried to stunt the growth of farms.

Inspired by what they learned about leadership and advocacy, Hoth said he wants to become more involved in the community.

"We need to do the best we can."

Hoth, along with fellow participants Rylee Bradley, Jackson Brewer, Callie Keaton, Courtney Keaton, Lucas Pangle, Zoe Parish, Tyler Sprenkle and Oakley Ziemianin, had the opportunity to spend seven days at the June conference, which was facilitated through the National FFA, said Emily Hutton, one of three advisors for the McDonald County FFA.

"The conference is based on four main ideas -- Me, We, Do, Serve. They learned about their personal strengths, the importance of diversity, how advocacy works, and they completed a service project. Each student also had the opportunity to create his or her own advocacy plan for our community," she said.

This is the first such trip in six years, she added.

The students learned about the role of a leader and how important it is to advocate for others. Two of the seniors were so impressed with the conference that they want to return and serve as leaders in the National FFA, Hutton said.

Students were able to see two historical monuments, several Smithsonians, and the Holocaust Museum. The students also packed instant oatmeal meals for the D.C. Kitchen of Hope.

"It's impressive that the students were willing to do this over their summer," she said.

In addition to helping pack around 70,000 meals, Holt said he enjoyed seeing the historical sites in the city. The junior also learned how important it is to stay abreast of issues facing the agricultural industry.

Some activists campaign for poultry and swine houses to become cage-free. But sows being able to roam about will kill their babies, Hoth said.

"Farmers care for their animals. We want to do what makes it easier and keep her healthy," he said. Pressure from others outside the agriculture industry can raise demands, costs and other critical factors for farmers already struggling to meet the daily challenge, he said.

"Some profits are already hurting with trade deals," he said.

Information gained at the conference has helped shape Hoth's focus on helping the agriculture industry succeed.

"We need to do more in our community, and on the state and national levels."

General News on 07/04/2019