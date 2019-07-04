Division I

The following cases were filed:

Steven A. Kozial vs. Ashley L. Kozial. Judgment of dissolution.

Rachel L. Roark vs. David C. Roark. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Paul A. Cantu. Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another.

Joshua Albert Reid. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Donovan Lee Spencer. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Sena Marie Box. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Gayla Renee Murray. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cameron James Lambert. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Matthew Eldon Myers. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

George Alan Bone III. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Corderro I. Logsdon. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Carla Ann Shenk. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

James Arthur Hamill. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Leonard Dinivan Harding. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Jose Rodriguez Lule. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Hadlee Marie Hollenback. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Taylor Marie Price. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Matthew Morgan Dudley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Vernon B. Meyer. Failed to wear protective/approved headgear when on motorcycle in motion.

Eliezer Francisco Hernandez Mendoza. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Randy J. Barnhardt. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

George Alan Bone III. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

River Montana Gil. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Emily Rose Pease. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Cammi Lynn Tull. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $69.50.

Alexis Victoria Tuttle. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $40.50.

Elliott N. Wolfe. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Robert K. Testerman. Breach of contract.

Thomas Harper vs. Teliipioohailil Pa. Property damage.

Owen Gibson vs. Wayne L. Fleener et al. Unlawful detainer.

Waukegan Illinois Hospital Company vs. Tracy Jessen. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Alexander Hayes Martinez. Suit on account.

Bank of America vs. Mary L. Fudge. Suit on account.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Rodney R. Horn. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Tammy Chapman. Suit on account.

Clinton Financial Group, LLC vs. Mark Alexander. Breach of contract.

Discover Bank vs. Clint T. Teague. Breach of contract.

Lizabeth Ross vs. Lee Sourjohn et al. Landlord actions (bulk).

JH Portfolio Debt Equities, LLC vs. Austin Lewis. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Sandy Richardson. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Sharon Williamson. Contract -- other.

Sharon J. Fox vs. Jorge Lopez. Small claims over $100.

Tower Loan of Missouri, LLC vs. Don Jennings. Promissory note.

Tower Loan of Missouri, LLC vs. Rowdy Cooper. Promissory note.

KTre Holdings, LLP vs. Shelly M. Stamper. Unlawful detainer.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Laureen Nelsen. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jonathan Olson. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Brian Misner. Suit on account.

Personal Finance Company, LLC vs. Donna M. Evans. Breach of contract.

Bob Carlton vs. Amber Piziali et al. Rent and possession.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Zandra Y. Pacheco et al. Unlawful detainer.

Anglin Family Investment vs. Cara M. Williamson. Unlawful detainer.

State of Missouri:

Ashley Rose. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Sheldon Levi Russell. Driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Lakyn M. Westermeyer. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Brenda S. Cantrell. Passing bad check.

Austin James Bond. Passing bad check.

Hesten Ogden. Passing bad check.

Nichole Elaine Canfield. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

Todd Jeffrey Cypher. Gross weight exceeded 80,000 pounds.

David O. Brown. Failed to yield to vehicle that had entered intersection with no traffic control.

Elizabeth A. Chandler. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jose Antonio Gonzalez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Margaret-Anne Morgan Presley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Jose D. Curiel. Rape/attempted rape.

Christopher L. Potts. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Christine M. Koss-Henderson. Forgery.

Justin T. Coffman. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Brandon S. Sandnes. Forgery.

Andrea L. Collins. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Angelo J. Burgos. Domestic assault.

The following cases were heard:

America's Car-Mart, Inc. vs. Jackie Coatney et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Johnathon M. Wead et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Clifford M. Ellis. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital vs. Billy Morris et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Shelley Christine Albright. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Kyron Mikal Bowen. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

John S. Farkas. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $68.50.

Hugo Javier Hernandez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $94.50.

Chad O. Johnson. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Fine of $616.50.

Timothy Jay McDonough. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Scott R. Snider. Fish without permit for non-resident and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $368.50.

Madison Rae Weskamp. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Felonies:

Jessaca Y. Lewis. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

General News on 07/04/2019