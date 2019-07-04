Goodman community leaders are moving forward with plans for a new community building.

Officials and Goodman Betterment Association members met on Thursday, June 27, to hash out plans for the project. In recent weeks, association members said they felt city officials were delaying the project and questioned if interest remained to see the building's construction through.

The association built the building for community usage about 15 years ago, but an EF-2 tornado destroyed the building in April 2017.

The city received insurance money for the structure, and city officials have said they are interested in rebuilding.

Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond said on Tuesday night that he felt the meeting went well. Several volunteers met to discuss plans and the project's cost. The city has $94,000 in a CD denoted for general fund usage. If the council approved part of that money to the project, that and the insurance money could pay for the approximate $75,000 project, Richmond said.

The next step is bidding out the concrete work. The city inspector believes the existing concrete pad needs to be professionally reviewed and repairs made, Richmond said during the regular city council meeting on Tuesday night.

After the concrete work is complete, the project can be bid out. Richmond said he anticipates the inspector to say, within the next couple of weeks, exactly what concrete work needs to be done.

Those who met considered a rough sketch, including utilizing the existing 40 x 70 concrete pad, having an eight-foot overhang to create a porch/sitting area, a vehicle entrance pull-through for special events, and a building complete with a kitchen and two bathrooms. The pull-through and bathrooms will be handicapped-accessible, Richmond said.

In other business:

• Richmond read a resignation letter from Alderman Keith Kohley, who has taken a different job that he said creates a conflict for his board position. City officials will have a special screening at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 8, at city hall for those interested in applying for the open southward alderman position.

• Resident Teresa White asked city officials to look at her property and the flooding issues she has experienced. White, who lives on Edmonds Street, said a ditch that was located across the street is no longer there. Rainfall gathers and runs down from two streets, flooding her yard and her house. She's experienced three flood episodes in the past 18 months to two years, she said. Richmond and aldermen said they will take a look at the situation. Linda "Granny" Gill said the ditch outside her house needs to be deeper to deal with all the runoff water. Richmond said city officials will review that as well.

