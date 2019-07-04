Well, today was a day for celebration. Our Pastor and his beautiful wife both had a birthday. After our church service, family and friends gathered for a wonderful dinner with a birthday cake for dessert. Thank you to all who helped make this day special for two very deserving people. Another birthday was a bass singer named Brother Joe. We are truly glad he comes to worship with us. You might have to listen close to hear him but, when you do, it will bless your soul. It was nice to see Brother and Sister Sanchez, they are a wonderful blessing when they come.

Pastor Bob began our message with a verse from Philippians, chapter 1, verse 6. These are the words we read there, "Being confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ." When you hear that you will be a good work, you should be encouraged. This gives us hope for an eternal life with our precious Lord.

First Corinthians, chapter 10, verse 9, tells us where our hope comes from. We have hope because of the cross. Our Savior gave his life so we could obtain this walk of being children of God. Oftentimes we are tempted but we are able to get through the situations no matter what they may be, we are never alone. Verse 13 assures us that there is no temptation that we cannot bear, because of the promise that he will not allow us to be tempted more than we can escape. God is faithful and he will never fail us. He allows us to go through some trials in order that we can be overcomers and an example to those around us.

James, verse 12 of chapter 1, makes it clear that the man that endures temptation will be blessed. When he is tried, he will receive a Crown of Life, which the Lord hath promised to them who loves him. Verse 13 states, "God never tempts us, we are pulled away from our Godly ways by our own lust."

At this point, Pastor asked if any of us ever wanted something that we knew was not good for us. I feel that, if you are truthful, the answer is yes. That is why we must know that Satan will tempt you in every way possible. He is surely the biggest tempter of all, trying to show you the glamorous side of things, never displaying the harmful side that could lead you to destruction. Why can we survive these situations? In 2 Corinthians 10:3, we are warned that, just because we walk in the flesh, we do not live with a carnal mind. In other words as Pastor so often tells us, if we had to walk this life alone we would definitely come to a terrible ending that leaves us in an eternal hell with Satan and all his angels. What a horrible thought that we would not follow the path that gives us hope but chose hopelessness.

My nephew Scott Eutsler posted something on Facebook that blessed me. It said, when the root is deep, there is no reason for fear of the wind. How true is that? If our roots are in God, we should have no fear when the winds of life come our way. We are told in 2 Timothy 1:7, "We do not have to fear for God hath not given us a spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind." This is the key to our hope, a promise given us by the Father. We can be a testimony if we follow the instruction found in Gods word. Verse 13 is so powerful, it tells us to hold fast the form of sound words, which you have heard and in the faith and love which is in Christ Jesus.

In closing, Pastor Bob turned to the book of James and in chapter 1, verse 3, he read that we must know that the trying of our faith works patience which will lead you to a perfect world and you will not be left wanting anything, so be encouraged.

If you would like to join us in hearing the true word of God, come to Lanagan, Mo. We are the church at the top of the hill with the beautiful steeple pointing souls to Calvary. Come to hear more of the truth at the Cove Mission of Hope located in Lanagan. Our services are held at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, with Bible study at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Everyone is welcome, and God bless you is our prayer.

