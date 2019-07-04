A traffic stop turned foot pursuit last month led to the seizure of more than a kilo of methamphetamines and a federal indictment.

On Wednesday, June 5, the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team responded to the EconoLodge Motel in Anderson to assist Anderson law enforcement officers who were in foot pursuit of a wanted person.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the pursuit began when an Anderson officer attempted to make contact with a female subject known to have outstanding state warrants as she was leaving a room at the EconoLodge. The woman, who was not identified in court documents, fled in a vehicle, rammed into an Anderson patrol vehicle and disabled her vehicle, then fled on foot.

As she was fleeing, officers saw the woman drop a bag containing approximately one-half ounce of methamphetamine. She was not taken into custody but will be facing charges once she is apprehended.

Surveillance video from the EconoLodge showed the woman entering a room rented by 42-year-old William Devine. ODET detectives and McDonald County deputies secured the premises and obtained a search warrant for the room and an associated vehicle.

While searching the room, officers found a backpack that contained eight individually wrapped bags with a total of 1,360 grams (just under three pounds) of methamphetamines, as well as documents with Devine's name on them. Devine was also found in possession of two firearms -- a loaded Taurus Judge .45 caliber and a Kel-Tec 9mm.

ODET Commander Chad Allison estimates the street value of the narcotics at over $100,000.

Devine was indicted June 11 by a Federal Grand Jury in Springfield.

The charge contained in this indictment is simply an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charge must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty will be to determine guilt or innocence.

