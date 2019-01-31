Board members of the Southwest City Arts Center are excited about their next event. The center is hosting an interactive murder mystery theater program on Friday, Feb. 15, and Saturday, Feb. 16, titled Malachai $tout's Family Reunion.

Because the event is near Valentine's Day, the Southwest City Arts Center is offering a special pre-play event with hors-d'oeuvres, a wine tasting and reserved seating for the program.

Tickets for Malachai $tout's Family Reunion are $12, available at the door or in advance from Tammie Martin at Corner Stone Bank in Southwest City. Tickets for the pre-event and program are $25 and can be purchased by calling Connie Adams at 417-762-3117.

The pre-event begins at 5 p.m. and Malachai $tout's Family Reunion begins at 7 p.m.

Community on 01/31/2019