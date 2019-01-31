Sign in
Noel Terrific Tigers For January by Staff Reports | January 31, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption PHOTO SUBMITTED Noel Primary is excited to announce January's Terrific Tigers beginning with Faith Sontag (front, left), Isaac Depaz, Stiven Perez, Kevin Rubi, Kaiden Graves (row two, left), McKensie Hemingway, April Htoo, Justin Rojas-Novella (row three, left), Lily Brewer and Henry Lopez-Hernandez. Not pictured is Malika Darra.

Terrific Tigers at Noel Primary is a super special celebration done every month during the Rise and Shine assembly. This award is significant because it recognizes a student from every classroom. There are 11 classes at Noel, including four kindergartens, four first grades, and three second grades.

Students must meet the following criteria: show grit in their learning, good character by following the school's eight Great Expectations, be a good citizen and friend. Students chosen for the month earn a certificate, a Noel Primary Terrific Tiger T-shirt and get their picture in the newspaper. The picture is clipped and kept in a notebook for parents to look at while visiting the office. This builds community involvement, celebrates successes, spotlights students and inspires their efforts in social and academic skills.

Community on 01/31/2019

Print Headline: Noel Terrific Tigers For January

