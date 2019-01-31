Terrific Tigers at Noel Primary is a super special celebration done every month during the Rise and Shine assembly. This award is significant because it recognizes a student from every classroom. There are 11 classes at Noel, including four kindergartens, four first grades, and three second grades.

Students must meet the following criteria: show grit in their learning, good character by following the school's eight Great Expectations, be a good citizen and friend. Students chosen for the month earn a certificate, a Noel Primary Terrific Tiger T-shirt and get their picture in the newspaper. The picture is clipped and kept in a notebook for parents to look at while visiting the office. This builds community involvement, celebrates successes, spotlights students and inspires their efforts in social and academic skills.

