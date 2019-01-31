RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Cooper Reece gets fouled while trying to score against Neosho's Mason Gammons (left) and Sam Cook (right) during the Mustangs' 62-42 loss on Jan. 25 at Neosho High School. Reece's free throw in the fourth quarter gave the 6-4 senior 1,000 points in his high school career.

Neosho had three players score in double figures to lead the Wildcats to a 62-42 win over the McDonald County Mustangs on Jan. 25 at Neosho High School.

Kaden King led Neosho with 14 points, including six free throws in the fourth quarter, while A.C. Marion added 13 points and Cole Seward had 11.

Marion scored Neosho's first six points of the game to help the Tigers take a 12-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Marion then scored the first four points of the second quarter before Cooper Reece answered with a pair of baskets to cut the Wildcat's lead to 16-13 midway through the second period. But Neosho outscored the Mustangs 9-4 the rest of the first half to build a 25-17 lead at intermission.

King opened the third quarter with back-to-back three-pointers as Neosho outscored, 20-9 in the period, McDonald County to take a 45-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

McDonald County got no closer than 17 points in the fourth quarter. The bright spot for the Mustangs came midway through the period when Reece hit a free throw for his 1,000th career point for the Mustangs.

"It was a great atmosphere for a high school basketball game," said coach Kyle Fields. "I was proud of our effort, but we had a hard time making shots and they shot it really well. Our mindset is to continue to improve every day and control what we can control."

Reece finished with 13 points to lead McDonald County, followed by Cole Martin with nine points and Boston Dowd with eight. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Koby McAlister with five points, Pierce Harmon three and Cale Adamson and Trent Alik two each.

Neosho added a 51-44 win in the junior varsity game. The Wildcats led 25-22 at halftime before taking control of the game by outscoring McDonald County 17-6 in the third quarter.

McDonald County was led by McAlister with 12 points, followed by Irael Marcos with eight points, Martin with six, Parker Harris five, Jackson Clarkson and Harmon three each, Nevin Price, Garrett Gricks and Adamson two each and Colliar Gottfried one.

McDonald County won the freshman game, 44-38. The Mustangs led 33-31 after three quarters before outscoring Neosho 11-7 in the fourth period to pull away for the win.

McDonald County was led by Garrett Gricks with nine points and Colton Ruddick and Bo Leach with eight each. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Teddy Reedybacon with seven points, Matthew Mora six, Kobe Montes four and Eli McClain two.

McDonald County falls to 4-13 entering its Jan. 29 game at Strafford. The Mustangs are at East Newton on Feb. 1. Games begin at 5 p.m.

Cassville

The Cassville Wildcats jumped out to a 19-12 lead after the first quarter and went on to claim a 72-64 win over the Mustangs on Jan. 22 at Cassville High School.

The Wildcats built a 27-14 lead midway through the second period before McDonald County used a 10-7 run to close the half to cut the score to 34-24 at intermission.

McDonald County trailed 38-31 early in the third quarter, but Cassville used a 16-7 spurt to close out the quarter to take a 54-38 lead into the final period.

The Mustangs opened the fourth quarter by scoring eight straight points to cut the lead to 54-46 with 4:25 left in the game.

Reece's three-pointer with 2:52 left got the Mustangs to within 57-51, but McDonald County could get no closer the rest of the way.

Reece scored a game-high 33 points to lead McDonald County, followed by Dowd with 14 points, Alik seven, Saul Garcia six and Martin and McAlister two each.

D.J. White scored 23 points and Ethan Hoppes had 22 to lead Cassville.

McDonald County outscored Cassville, 12-1, in the first quarter and went on to claim a 48-31 decision in the junior varsity game.

Clarkson led the Mustangs with 14 points, followed by Adamson and Harmon with 10 points each, Gottfried six, McAlister four and Marcos and Price two each.

McDonald County also won the freshman game, claiming a 50-22 decision.

Gricks scored 13 points and Leach had 12 to lead the Mustangs, followed by McClain with eight points, Ruddick seven, Devin Swanson five, Mora three and Montes two.

Sports on 01/31/2019