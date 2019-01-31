Wildfires across the United States cost more than 100 lives and $25 billion in property losses in the last two years. That's why it's so important to take steps to improve the wildfire safety of your home and community. If one home is not prepared, the risk level to the entire neighborhood increases, and everyone's safety is impacted. Help reduce your community's wildfire risk by applying for a grant for Wildfire Community Preparedness Day 2019 from State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

Project applications can be submitted through March 1. Could your community benefit from a $500 grant?

The Details

What is Wildfire Community Preparedness Day? Saturday, May 4, is set aside for communities to come together to participate in projects that prevent wildfires

Number of grants available: 150

Grant amount: $500

Grant deadline: Friday, March 1

Who can apply: Fire departments, homeowner's associations, cities, schools, individuals

Possible uses of grant funding: Reducing fuel for fires around vulnerable homes. Meeting and talking with firefighters about community preparedness plans. Helping seniors with home improvement projects. Teaching children fire safety. All of these activities and more.

Project ideas: https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Campaigns/National-Wildfire-Community-Preparedness-Day/Project-ideas

More information from the NFPA: https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Campaigns/National-Wildfire-Community-Preparedness-Day

Grant application: https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Campaigns/National-Wildfire-Community-Preparedness-Day/Apply-for-an-award

Wildfires burn twice as much land area each year as they did 40 years ago, and the threat continues to increase. Last year California saw its most destructive fire burn more than 150,000 acres and claim the lives of 85 people.

"NFPA and State Farm are pleased to be working together again on this, our sixth Preparedness Day campaign," said Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. "Since our initial launch of Prep Day in 2013, we have watched participation continue to grow. In 2018, we saw devastating wildfires affect communities in California and across the United States, but we are encouraged and inspired by the number of residents who feel empowered to take the necessary action with regard to wildfire safety."

