Photo Submitted MCHS Students for the week of Jan. 21 through Jan. 25 are pictured with their principal, Mrs. Holloway (left). They are freshman Bryan Montero-Gutierrez, sophomore Alexis Pedroza, junior Autumn Hottinger and senior Andrew Franks.
Student: Bryan Montero-Gutierrez
Grade: 9th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Parks
Parents Names: Maribel Gutierrez and Horatio Calderon
Town: Southwest City
Student: Alexis Pedroza
Grade: 10th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Pullen
Parents Names: Celso Pedroza and Maria Davila
Town: Southwest City
Student: Autumn Hottinger
Grade: 11th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Pullen
Parents Names: Tom and Carla Hottinger
Town: Anderson
Student: Andrew Franks
Grade: 12th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Parks
Parents Names: Christopher Franks
Town: AndersonCommunity on 01/31/2019
Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week