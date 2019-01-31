Sign in
MCHS Students Of The Week by Staff Reports | January 31, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo Submitted MCHS Students for the week of Jan. 21 through Jan. 25 are pictured with their principal, Mrs. Holloway (left). They are freshman Bryan Montero-Gutierrez, sophomore Alexis Pedroza, junior Autumn Hottinger and senior Andrew Franks.

Student: Bryan Montero-Gutierrez

Grade: 9th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Parks

Parents Names: Maribel Gutierrez and Horatio Calderon

Town: Southwest City

Student: Alexis Pedroza

Grade: 10th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Pullen

Parents Names: Celso Pedroza and Maria Davila

Town: Southwest City

Student: Autumn Hottinger

Grade: 11th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Pullen

Parents Names: Tom and Carla Hottinger

Town: Anderson

Student: Andrew Franks

Grade: 12th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Parks

Parents Names: Christopher Franks

Town: Anderson

Community on 01/31/2019

Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week

