The McDonald County eighth-grade boys' basketball team improved to 7-1 with a 39-29 win over Lamar on Jan. 25.

The Mustangs led 14-11 at halftime and 24-19 after three quarters and secured the win by outscoring the Tigers, 15-10, in the fourth period.

Cross Dowd scored 11 points to lead three Mustangs in double figures. Dalton McClain and Weston Gordon added 10 points each, while Sterling Woods had five points and Jack Parnell three.

McDonald County outscored Lamar 26-9 in the second half of the B game to pull out a 40-33 win.

Hunter Harris scored 13 points and Isaac Behm added 12 to lead the Mustangs. Rounding out the scoring for McDonald County were Orlando Sebastian and Jaxson Harrell with four points each, Kurt Harris, Brody Eberley and Hunter Leach two each and Tucker Dill one.

Joplin

McDonald County had its six-game winning streak to start the year come to an end with a 44-27 loss earlier in the week to Joplin.

Joplin led just 19-16 at halftime but pulled away in the second half for the win.

McDonald County was led by McClain with eight points, followed by Gordon and Parnell with six points each, Woods with four and Dowd with three.

Joplin outscored McDonald county, 14-8, in a two-quarter B game. Eberley scored four points and Sebastian and Dill had two each to account for the Mustangs' points.

Monett

Dowd scored 16 points to lead McDonald County to a 37-20 win over Monett. The score was tied at halftime, but McDonald County pulled out the win by outscoring the Cubs, 22-5, in the second half.

Gordon added eight points, followed by Parnell with six, Woods three, McClain two and Behm one.

Hunter Harris scored five points in McDonald County's 11-9 win in a two-quarter B game. Eberley added four points and Behm had two.

Seventh Grade

Lamar outscored the McDonald County seventh grade, 5-4, in the fourth quarter to claim a 20-19 win.

The Mustangs were led by Destyn Dowd with 10 points, followed by Rylan Armstrong with five points and Luke Jones and Tucker Walters with two each.

McDonald County claimed a 12-10 win over two quarters in the B game.

Jordan Scholz and Cory Tuttle scored four points each, while Luke Jones and Cooper Sprenkle had two each for the Mustangs' points.

Joplin

Joplin handed the seventh-graders a 66-19 loss to start the week.

Dowd scored 16 points and Armstrong had three for the Mustangs' points.

The Eagles added a 51-4 win in the B game. Sprenkle had all four of McDonald County's points.

Monett

McDonald County rebounded with a 53-20 win over Monett behind 26 points from Dowd.

Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Luke Jones with five points, Sam Barton, Tuttle and Schloz four each, Huston Porter and Walters three each and Armstrong and Devin Stone two each.

McDonald County outscored Lamar, 17-11, in two quarters in the B game.

Luke Jones had 12 points and Tuttle had five for the Mustangs' points.

Sports on 01/31/2019