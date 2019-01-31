The McDonald County High School junior varsity girls' basketball team split a pair of games at the Cassville Junior Varsity Girls' Basketball Tournament held Jan. 26 at Cassville High School.

McDonald County's win came in a 32-29 decision over Cassville. Cassville led 13-11 at halftime, but the Lady Mustangs tied the game at 24-24 after three quarters and outscored the Lady Wildcats, 8-5, in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.

Alexia Estrada scored seven points, and Addy Mick and Mollie Milleson had six each to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Adasyn Leach and Kloe Myers with four points each, Abigail Wiseman three and Sydney Killion two.

Neosho denied McDonald County a tournament championship with a 40-33 win.

Jaylie Sanny led the Lady Mustangs with eight points, followed by Leach with six points, Wiseman five, Mick and Estrada four each and Myers and Milleson two each.

The Lady Mustang junior varsity plays Seneca in the Seneca JV Girls' Basketball tournament on Jan. 31. Game time is 7:15 p.m.

Sports on 01/31/2019