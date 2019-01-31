Monett Open
8U 60A pounds
Carson Misner, first place (Champion)
8U 70B pounds
Blayde Pagel, first place (Champion)
10U 65 pounds
Kemper Englert, fourth place
10U 75B pounds
Riley Cooper, second place
10U 90 pounds
Sam Pacheco, second place
12U 130-140 pounds
Trey Hardin, third place
6U State
6U 55C pounds
Finnley O'Brien, first place (Champion)
6U 55A pounds
Hunter Lasch, third place
6U 46C
Lucas Peck, DNP
Sunday Cassville
6U 60 pounds
Eli Gent, first place (Champion)
8U 55B pounds
Shawn Farmer, second place
10U 75 pounds
Riley Cooper, fifth place
10U 90 pounds
Sam Pacheco, first place (Champion)
Odessa Open
8U 60A pounds
Christian Benhumea, first place (Champion)
8U 70 pounds
Christopher Ramirez, third place
10U 80 pounds
Stevan Benhumea, first place (Champion)
12U 100 pounds
Gunner Cooper, DNP
14U 180-195 pounds
Samuel Murphy, first place (Champion)
Rookie State
8U 90 pounds
Zane Burrows, DNP
10U 60 pounds
Camden Ball, DNP
10U 75A pounds
Adam Bogart, second place
10U 100A pounds
Lyssa Jackson, second place
10U 120 pounds
Andrew Bogart, DNP
12U 60-70 pounds
Tanner Burton, second place
12U 80 pounds
Dominic Cervantes, DNP
12U 95 pounds
Ayden Ball, fifth place
12U 115 pounds
J.T. Clemons, DNP
12U 150 pounds
Alex Bogart, DNP
14U 90 pounds
Triston Burton, second place
14U 130 pounds
David Bartholomew, third place
The club heads to Lebanon, Mo., for Missouri Nationals this weekend.
