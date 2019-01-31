Hungry and hurting people in McDonald County can find food and help at Crosslines of McDonald County.

Winter is already a difficult time for McDonald County neighbors. With the recent government shutdown, folks struggled to stretch food stamp allotments while dealing with high heating expenses, said Crosslines Manager Angela Martin.

The thrift store and food pantry in Anderson are experiencing a busy time but stand ready to help, Martin said.

"It's hard. There are a lot of heating costs and it's more expensive," Martin said.

Though U.S. President Donald Trump has reopened the government for three weeks, Martin continues to plan ahead for neighbors who may need extra food staples.

"We're keeping a mindful eye on it," she said. "We try to stay one step ahead."

The current political situation has funneled down to affect those who receive benefits from the government, providing a challenge for many neighbors, Martin said.

Those on food stamps received two months' worth at one time. At that time, food stamp recipients received their January and February allotments, not knowing when the next allotment would be distributed, Martin said.

The struggle is to make that stretch, she said.

A number of Crosslines food pantry patrons are older folks who receive Social Security benefits as well as food stamps.

"A lot of clients are elderly who don't have any other means of help. They can't go out and get a part-time job," she said.

During the government's shutdown, which lasted a record of 35 days, Martin prepared for the inevitable.

Martin plans two months ahead of time, purchasing food by volume from Ozark Food Harvest. Martin buys in bulk and stretches her agency's funds for others.

"Our dollar goes a long way," she said. "One dollar buys 10 meals."

Last week, before politicians reached the Jan. 25 decision to reopen the government, Martin predicted that McDonald County neighbors could feel a definite pinch by mid-February.

On Monday, Martin said that hasn't changed.

With the possibility of the government shutting down again in three weeks, Martin remains diligent about planning ahead for those who might go hungry in McDonald County.

"We try to be prepared for the unknown," she said. Martin continues to plan for an impact that could happen in coming weeks and has already placed an order for food staples.

Those who would like to donate to the food pantry may do so at any time. Staple items such as peanut butter, jelly, beans, rice, canned goods and soup are helpful and can go a long way, she said.

To donate or for more information, contact Crosslines at 417-845-1800.

