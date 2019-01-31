RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Jesus Ocampo tries to take Marshfield's Wyatt Wilsey down in their 170-pound match held on Jan. 24 at Carthage High School. Wilsey rallied in the third period for a 9-7 decision.

Injuries left the McDonald County High School wrestling team shorthanded in a double dual against Carthage and Marshfield on Jan. 24 at Carthage High School.

Last-year-state-qualifiers Oscar Ortiz and Jack Teague were both held out of the dual due to injuries sustained at last week's conference tournament at Monett High School.

Ortiz was hurt during his overtime win over Matthew Bahl of Monett in the championship match. Teague sustained his injury during his loss in a pool match.

Facing Marshfield, the Mustangs took an early 12-6 win with pins by Eh Doh Say at 113 pounds and Jacob Owens at 120 pounds.

But those were the only two matches McDonald County would win in its two duals.

The Mustangs got close in two other matches against Marshfield.

At 170 pounds, McDonald County's Jesus Ocampo led 4-2 at the end of the first period, and the match was tied 6-6 entering the third period before Marshfield's Wyatt Wilsey pulled out a 9-7 decision.

At 220 pounds, Travin Plemmons had two takedowns and a reversal, while McDonald County's Jarred Maggard had four escapes in Plemmons' 6-4 win.

Marshfield won all other matches by either pin or forfeit for a 66-12 win.

Against Carthage, the Mustangs failed to win a match. Say lost a 9-2 decision, while Jordan Meador dropped a 6-4 decision at 132 pounds for the Mustangs' best showing in Carthage's 78-0 win.

McDonald County's next match is a special afternoon dual against Carl Junction. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 at McDonald County High School.

