Division I

The following cases were filed:

Joshua Allen vs. Christina N. Allen. Dissolution.

Cathy D. Malone vs. James B. Malone. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Kevin L. Keesaman Jr. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally.

Martin A. Holmes. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally.

Jacob S. McKelvey. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Luke Banks. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another.

Lester L. Smith. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Latasha N. Watson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Macario Trott Magat. Suit on account.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Ashley Moore. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Tonya Cypret. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jeremey Huddleston. Suit on account.

Nathan Sherman vs. Cristy Avis. Property damage.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Cole D. Andrews. Suit on account.

OneMain Financial Group, LLC vs. Tonise Branch. Suit on account.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Jesus Cruz. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Harriet S. George et al. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Marsha L. Sutcliffe. Suit on account.

Consumer Portfolio vs. Wakeenda Hilderbrand et al. Breach of contract.

Peggy L. White et al vs. O'Brien Farms. Personal injury -- vehicular.

Steven W. Anglin, Inc. vs. Kenny Gill et al. Unlawful detainer.

David Crist vs. Becky Grider. Small claims over $100.

State of Missouri:

Brandi L. Pippin. Violated order of protection for adult.

Gary A. Cook. Violated order of protection for adult.

Sandy L. Samuel. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window.

Felonies:

Robin Collins. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Edward J. Meerwald Jr. DWI -- alcohol.

Mary E. Leal. Counterfeiting.

The following cases were heard:

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. James Ballard. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Edward A. Fields. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Mitchell Coburn. Peace disturbance, assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop. Guilty plea. Fine of $750.

Dylan M. Kohel. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Trevor D. Meeker. Domestic assault. Guilty plea. 30 days incarceration jail.

Mark A. Pineda. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop. Guilty plea. One year unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Alex D. Hammond. Receiving stolen property. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Kyle Jones. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Fine Collection Center

Chase Black. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Josue Caballero-Guerrer. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

Katrina Lane. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $55.50.

Benjamin Madden. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt,

Edgar Miller. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $55.50.

Benjamin Simons. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt,

Jake Thomas. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $20.50.

Madison Young. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $30.50.

General News on 01/31/2019