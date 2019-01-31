COURTESY PHOTO/Jackie Chesnutt, moments after discovering a fated find in his estate sale purchases. The newspaper, from 1933, recounts Chesnutt's father's miraculous recovery after being crushed by a dump truck.

Jackie Chesnutt received the surprise of a lifetime recently while attending an estate auction across the state line, in Sulphur Springs, Ark.,

Chesnutt had bid on the only box of items with newspapers inside at Butler Creek Auction Gallery on Saturday morning, Dec. 3.

"I'm a history buff," he said. "I like to read old headlines, especially about the war and sports in the '40s."

As Chesnutt was waiting in line to pay for his finds, he reached into the box and plucked out an issue of the Arkansas Gazette, dated Dec. 31, 1933, and flipped it open to find an article recounting his father's miraculous recovery from what seemed inevitable death or paralysis.

"I was stunned, standing there, staring at it. It was quite surreal," Chesnutt said. "The man behind the counter asked if I was okay. I must have looked like I was in a coma."

Chesnutt said he was aware of the article, as his father had a copy, but Chesnutt lost track of the issue when his father died in 1982.

"To see it again was amazing. The odds are incomputable, I can't explain it," he said.

The 85-year-old publication tells of Chesnutt's father, Andrew Jackson Chesnutt, working at a Civilian Conservation Corps Camp in Mena, Ark. when he was 25 years old.

While playing a game of softball, Andrew broke his thumb. He wrapped the finger in gauze and began to hitch-hike back to camp. As he was jumping atop the running boards of a passing dump truck, Andrew accidentally hit his broken thumb against the vehicle and, in shock, fell off the running board and was crushed by the dual tires of the dump truck.

The wheels ran the length of his leg, crushing his pelvis at the right hip socket and fracturing bones in four other places. Andrew was transferred from Mena to the Army and Navy General Hospital in Hot Springs, Ark., where he spent more than a year recuperating.

"At first, doctors weren't sure he'd live. Then they weren't sure he'd ever leave his bed, then his wheelchair, then his crutches," Chesnutt said. "But, by the time I was born, he was walking. The picture in the paper is actually him leaving the hospital with a cane."

Andrew beat the odds and marveled doctors. He walked with a slight limp for the rest of his life, but went on to return to working, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

Chesnutt said he regularly attends auctions and often pursues items with historical significance, but he's never come across such a fated find.

"It was a small price but a great reward," he said. "It's a little rough around the edges, but I'm going to frame it."

General News on 01/31/2019